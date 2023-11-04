Tags
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Review And Aftermath
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Review And Aftermath hosted by Don Tony
-
Sami Zayn def JD McDonough (Kickoff Show)
-
Seth Rollins (c) def Drew McIntyre (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)
-
Rhea Ripley (c) def Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler (Fatal 5-Way Match for WWE Women’s World Championship)
-
Solo Sikoa def John Cena
-
Logan Paul def Rey Mysterio (New United States Champion)
-
Iyo Sky (c) def Bianca Belair (WWE Women’s Championship)
-
Cody Rhodes def Damian Priest
-
Roman Reigns (c) w/Paul Heyman def LA Knight (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)
====
-
