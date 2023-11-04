WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Review And Aftermath

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Review And Aftermath hosted by Don Tony Note: A synopsis of additional topics (upcoming feuds & storyline twists) discussed during the review will be added here later Saturday evening. WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 RESULTS: Sami Zayn def JD McDonough (Kickoff Show)

Seth Rollins (c) def Drew McIntyre (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

Rhea Ripley (c) def Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler (Fatal 5-Way Match for WWE Women’s World Championship)

Solo Sikoa def John Cena

Logan Paul def Rey Mysterio (New United States Champion)

Iyo Sky (c) def Bianca Belair (WWE Women’s Championship)

Cody Rhodes def Damian Priest

Roman Reigns (c) w/Paul Heyman def LA Knight (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship) ====

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 RECAP and REVIEW online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 RECAP and REVIEW

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 RECAP and REVIEW

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 RECAP and REVIEW

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

====

🎙️ Ad-Free episodes of DT’s shows, a bonus weekly podcast, and 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released public? Check out www.Patreon.com/DonTony

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: