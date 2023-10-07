Tags
The Don Tony Show 10/7/23: Undertaker & LA Knight Added To 10/10/23 NXT? Rey Mysterio Teases Carlito Return? Interesting Fastlane Betting Odds; AEW Dynamite Rating: MJF Tops Adam Copeland Debut But Dominik Mysterio Tops Them Both; AEW vs NXT 10/10/23 Preview & Wed Night War Return Rumors; 20+ Year Jail Sentence For Tammy Sytch? Latest On CM Punk/WWE Return News; SmackDown/Rampage Results; Collision Preview; & More
The Don Tony Show (10/7/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE loads up 10/10/23 NXT with UNDERTAKER, JOHN CENA, CODY RHODES, ASUKA, PAUL HEYMAN, BECKY LYNCH & JUDGEMENT DAY. AEW vs NXT go head-to-head 10/10/23 for ratings supremacy. DT discusses how current negotiations for a new RAW/NXT TV deal play into WWE loading up Tuesday’s NXT
- AEW Rating drops for Adam Copeland Dynamite debut (800K). Did a DVR issue really lead to a substantial viewership drop? DT did the research and has the answers
- Ratings Report: AEW Dynamite 10/4/23 (Adam Copeland Dynamite Debut) & NXT 10/3/23 (Dominik Mysterio regains NA Championship)
- Betting odds for WWE Fastlane: Who is listed as -5000 odds of winning?
- WWE SmackDown 10/6/23 results plus: CARLITO? Rey Mysterio teases surprise partner at Fastlane; Cody/Jey/Cena/Knight brawl w/Bloodline & Judgement Day Alliance; Dragon Lee/Cameron Grimes join forces & more
- WWE continues to troll fans with a CM Punk quote during Seth Rollins segment on SmackDown
- Roman Reigns returns on 10/13/23 SmackDown & immediately begin the build to Crown Jewel
- Triple H also to appear on Season Premiere of WWE SmackDown 10/13/23; but why?
- 20+ Years? Florida D.A. recommends to Court that Tammy Sytch receive MAXIMUM Prison Sentence
- Fightful discusses latest on CM Punk/WWE: DT points out a major issue Tony Khan & AEW refused to handle that CM Punk must do before WWE return is possible.
- AEW Rampage 10/6/23 results & 10/7/23 Collision preview
- Former NFL player and P/T wrestler Russ Francis (70) dies in a Plane Crash
WWE SmackDown 10/6/23 Results:
- Charlotte Flair and Asuka def Iyo Sky and Bayley
- Bobby Lashley def Rey Mysterio (c) (Non-Title Match)
- Dragon Lee def Austin Theory
- LA Knight def Jimmy Uso by DQ
AEW Rampage 10/6/23 Results:
- The Hardys & Best Friends def Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker
- Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def Colt Stevens & Levi Shapiro
- Komander def Johnny TV, Lince Dorado & Penta El Zero Miedo (Number One Contenders Match for ROH World Championship)
- Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida def Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
