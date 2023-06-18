Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 6/18/23: Honest Thoughts On AEW Collision Debut; CM Punk Focuses Elite Insults Around Young Bucks; MJF vs CM Punk at All In; Why LA Knight Should Win MITB; Jacob Fatu/The Bloodline; Repairing Hit Row/Karrion Kross/Scarlett And Much More

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (6/18/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

The Good, The Bad, and the Mid: Honest overall thoughts on AEW Collision debut episode

Thoughts on why CM Punk’s ‘Elite’ insults focused mostly around Young Bucks

CM Punk vs MJF: Title Unification is the $$$ match for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium

Thoughts on Wardlow losing the TNT Title to Luchasaurus and his imminent AEW future

Looking at the progress and lack thereof from recent NXT call-ups to WWE main roster

Push across IWC portraying Roman Reigns as the victim repeatedly betrayed by others

DT reveals the one mainstream WWE match he finds too disturbing and refuses to watch again

Explaining why WWE should keep Raw on USA Network and SmackDown on FOX

Outside of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline storyline, are there any true needle movers in wrestling?

Despite Damian Priest being the odds-on favorite, DT explains why LA Knight should win MITB

Growing Up Don Tony: Funny story when Don Tony owed The Masked Maniac several thousand dollars

Addressing latest reports that Top Dolla ‘may have heat’ with WWE creative

DT accepts the challenge and explains how WWE can drastically boost Hit Row, Karrion Kross and Scarlett on WWE TV

DT explains why Jacob Fatu shoud not be added to The Bloodline storyline

Plus: Appreciation for Ilja Dragunov.. CM Punk on AEW Dynamite.. Happy Father’s Day message from Don Tony.. How the Young Bucks will respond to CM Punk’s AEW Collision promo and much more!

🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.

NOTE: On the last Sunday of every month, a special non-wrestling theme episode of The Sit-Down w/Don Tony streams live. These once a month special episodes feature mostly non-wrestling discussion. But if something major within wrestling needs to be covered, it will during the show.

