Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag) 4/2/2023: Rhea Ripley/Judgement Day Future; Why Bray Wyatt Collapsed; The Bloodline Must Implode; Turning Austin Theory; AEW Women’s Blood & Guts Match; Sasha Banks Returning To WWE; Upcoming WWE Draft & Lots More
Q&A With Don Tony (EP80) 4/2/23, hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Rhea Ripley’s future with Judgement Day when she wins WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
- Explaining why Roman Reigns and The Usos must lose their WWE Championships to Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens
- Predicting Roman Reigns’ imminent WWE future once dropping both WWE Championships to Cody Rhodes
- Simple and honest evaluation why Bray Wyatt’s recent run collapsed and if it’s repairable
- AEW Blood And Guts Match: The Outcasts vs AEW Originals
- Should Tony Khan bring the Garcia (Bella) Twins to AEW?
- Will WWE Raw will be reduced to two hours by 2024?
- Sasha Banks returning to WWE by SummerSlam/Survivor Series 2023
- Evaluating current WWE Women’s Division filled with many ‘makeshift’ tag teams
- WWE turning Austin Theory anytime soon would be a colossal mistake
- Your current favorite WWE Men’s and Women’s Ring Entrances (DT’s: Bobby Lashley & Charlotte Flair)
- Looking at the potential shoddy journalism if gambling is legalized for WWE events
- Plus: Upcoming WWE Draft; Mr Starrcade; Favorite Hulk Hogan/WrestleMania match; upcoming Raw/SmackDown Heavyweight Champions; future Don Tony ‘Forbidden Door’ episodes and much more!
- Have a question for the next Mailbag? Email DT (dontony@dontony.com)
❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!
