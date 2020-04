The Don Tony Show (YouTube) 04/24/2020



Running Time: 3 Hours

Hosted by Don Tony

”Undressesing’ the Velveteen Dream scandal many people want to be true, and the big social media lesson learned from this… WWE needs to have at least one big Covid-19 storyline (without having to name it). And Drake Maverick fits the role perfectly… Dana Brooke’s hand spring into an elbow: Need we say more.. WWE Smackdown review… WWE’s latest ‘smoke and mirrors’ features Lucha Undercard. And The Forgotten Sons Of Bitches may not be far behind… Happy 25th WWE Anniversary to Triple H and why he deserves every ounce of respect he’s receiving… Could Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship run end without ever defending the title in front of a live crowd?… Praising safety measures WWE is taking for Superstars and staff… AEW returning to Florida for upcoming Dynamite episodes… Growing Up Don Tony… Highlights of WWE Conference Call… live chat, Q&A & lots more.

THANK YOU for your support. Tonight, my YouTube channel reached TEN THOUSAND SUBSCRIBERS! And my debut on YouTube was only 3 1/2 months ago! Here’s to another 10,000 subscribers. All the best and stay safe. – DT

