Here is your WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 PREVIEW PREDICTIONS AND AFTERMATH hosted by Don Tony. Running Time: 60 Minutes. Note: This episode is hosted by Don Tony (solo) but includes Kevin Castle’s WrestleMania 41 Predictions. Kev and DT had prepared for WM41 Preview, Predictions And Aftermath Show shortly before his passing. RIP Kev; you are sorely missed.

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 NIGHT ONE MATCH PREVIEW:

Roman Reigns vs CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs Seth Rollins (Triple Threat Match)

Gunther (c) vs Jey Uso (World Heavyweight Championship)

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Charlotte Flair (WWE Women’s Championship)

LA Knight (c) vs Jacob Fatu (WWE United States Championship)

War Raiders (c) vs Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (World Tag Team Championship Match)

Jade Cargill vs Naomi

Rey Mysterio vs El Grande Americano

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 NIGHT TWO MATCH PREVIEW:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs John Cena (Undisputed WWE Championship)

Iyo Sky (c) vs Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (Triple Threat Match for Women’s World Championship)

Bron Breakker (c) vs Penta vs Finn Bálor vs Dominik Mysterio (Fatal Four-Way Match for WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)’

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre (Sin City Street Fight)

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul Singles match

Randy Orton vs ????

NXT: STAND AND DELIVER PREVIEW PREDICTIONS AND AFTERMATH

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RIP KEVIN ‘CASTLE’ SCONDOTTO (1968-2025)

Note: This was recorded only hours after Kev’s passing. We are too emotionally drained to start changing links and schedules right now. A true Tribute To Kevin Castle show will stream live in a few weeks. There’s many in the wrestling and music community that want to be a part of it. For now, we mourn and remember how much Kev brought joy to our lives.

The Don Tony Show (RAW Recap / Pro Wrestling News Report) streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 10:45PM after WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com.

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

