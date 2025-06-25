This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 26) covering the period of 6/25 thru 7/1. Running Time: 5 Hours 33 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 26 (6/25 – 7/1)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 33 MINUTES

The Match Of The Century: Buddy Rogers def Pat O’Connor to win NWA World Heavyweight Title

Antonio Inoki and Muhammed Ali ‘battle’ to a 45 minute draw

Muhammad Ali stripped of WBC ‘Boxer Of The Year’ Award following Inoki match

Memorable cage match featuring Superfly Jimmy Snuka vs Bob Backlund at MSG

Stan Hansen stripped of AWA World Heavyweight Title

Audio: Stan Hansen speaks on being stripped and the story behind running over the AWA Heavyweight Title with his truck

WCW fires Ric Flair after contract negotiations fall apart

The Sheik (at 67) def Onita to win WWA World Martial Arts Title

Looking back at the controversial WCW debut of ‘The Possee’ (Harlem Heat) that never made TV

Fake Undertaker makes his WWF debut

Waylon Mercy makes his WWF TV debut

Audio: Looking back at memorable Waylon Mercy vignettes

Looking back at WWF King Of The Ring 1995, 1998-2000

Audio: Jerry Lawler announces the coming of Dr Isaac Yankem DDS to WWF

Looking back at ECW Hardcore Heaven 1995

Looking back at WCW Saturday Nitro Pay Per Listen Event 1997

Audio: WWF vs ECW leads to surprise appearance by Jim Cornette at ECW Arena

Audio: Jim Cornette speaks on his one and only ECW appearance

Undertaker vs Mick Foley: Hell In A Cell

WWF Brawl For It All debuts on Monday Night Raw

Onita makes his one and only ECW appearance at ECW Arena

Audio: Paul Heyman promo on ECW during FMW Event in Japan

Audio: WCW cancels NWO Wrestling Hotline

Tod Gordon makes surprise appearance at Dennis Coraluzzo NJ indy event

Looking back at the highest rated wrestling match in Cable TV History: Undertaker vs Steve Austin for WWF Championship 1999

WWF announces the signing of Chris Jericho (1999)

Vince McMahon appears on Conan O’Brien (1999)

Paul Heyman and ECW ink three year TV deal with TNN

WWF wins court battle filed by USA Network which leads to the abrupt end of ECW on TNN

Audio: Memorable ‘A**hole’ promo between The Rock and The Genetic Jackhammer, Vince McMahon (2000)

Mick Foley’s first run as WWF Commissioner begins

Rena Mero lands cover of Muscle And Fitness Magazine

Audio: Rhyno vs Test for WWF Hardcore Title leads to the official beginning of WCW Invasion of WWF

Audio: WCW wrestler Mike Awesome def WWF wrestler Rhyno to win WWF Hardcore Title from Rhyno

Audio: Memorable ‘Pep Talk’ from APA to WWF roster after the invasion of WCW

Audio: Passing The Torch? 1/2: Ric Flair vs Brock Lesnar (2002)

Audio: One of the greatest matches in Raw history: Undertaker vs Jeff Hardy Ladder Match for WWF Championship

Audio: John Cena makes his WWF TV debut vs Kurt Angle

Audio: Batista makes his WWF in ring debut on Smackdown

Audio: Gail Kim makes her WWF TV debut and wins the Women’s Championship

RIP ‘Mr America’: Hulk Hogan removed from WWE storylines and ultimately released

Audio: Controversial HBO: Real Sports airs featuring an unhinged Vince McMahon and Roddy Piper who predicted he would not live to 65

WWE releases Roddy Piper following his controversial comments made on HBO: Real Sports

Looking back at WWE Great American Bash PPV (2004) and the concrete crypt rehearsal footage that leaked to the net prior to the PPV

Looking back at WWE Vengeance PPV (2005, 2006)

Audio: Passing The Torch? 2/2: Ric Flair vs Kurt Angle (2005)

Hulk Hogan makes WWE return after two-year absence

Looking back at WWE Night Of Champions PPV (2008)

Audio: CM Punk cashes in MITB Briefcase to def Edge for tthe WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Sheamus makes WWE TV debut

Looking back at WWE The Bash 2009

Titus O’Neil trips during NXT Keg Carry Challenge

Audio: CM Punk Pipebomb

Looking back at ROH Best In The World 2011, 2018

Audio: Seth Rollins makes NXT debut against Jiro (Taishi Takizawa)

Criminal tidbit regarding Jiro (Taishi Takizawa)

Looking back at WWE Money In The Bank 2014

Looking back at TNA Slammiversary 2015

Ethan Carter III (EC3) def Kurt Angle to win TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Impact Wrestling signs D’Lo Brown as a full-time producer

AEW signs Private Party to a multi-year deal

WWE names Paul Heyman as Executive Director of RAW and Eric Bischoff for SmackDown

Looking back at AEW Fyter Fest 2019 and Shawn Spears’ bloody chairshot to Cody Rhodes (that required 12 staples)

Audio: Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears comment on what went wrong with the infamous chairshot from AEW Fyter Fest

Audio: “We Don’t Run A Sloppy Shop” Taz’ infamous shot at WWE during the early days of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Impact Wrestling fires Tessa Blanchard and strips her of Impact World Championship

Fox Sports 1 cancels multiple shows including WWE Backstage

Alberto El Patron launches his own Lucha Libre Promotion which folded after one show

Audio: Eddie Kingston throws shade at WWE following an episode of AEW Dynamite

IWC attempts to cancel Nikki Bella after a 2013 appearance of The Bellas on E! Fashion Police resurfaces

Audio: Looking back at Nikki Bella and E! Fashion Police cast mocking Joanie ‘Chyna’ Laurer’ and her genitalia

Looking back at AEW Forbidden Door 2022-2024

Audio: Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) makes a memorable AEW debut

Audio: AEW contracted stars Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight (Big Show) and Chris Jericho appear on RAW celebrating 20-year anniversary of John Cena’s WWE debut

Audio: Vince McMahon’ final WWE in-ring appearance celebrating 20 years of John Cena in WWE

Audio: John Cena emotional promo celebrating 20 years in WWE

WWE signs Valerie Loureda aka Lola Vice

Looking back at WWE Money In The Bank 2023

Audio: The Usos vs Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa (Bloodline Civil War)

Audio: John Cena makes surprise appearance in England (MITB ’23) and teases a future WrestleMania in UK

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews get married

Tony Khan mimics almost word for word Triple H’ 2021 comments touting the best Women’s Wrestling in the world. Can you guess what Thunder Rosa’ reaction was?

Audio: Cody Rhodes’ memorable post SmackDown promo returning to Madison Square Garden for the first time as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Audio: Mercedes Mone pisses off the IWC by revealing she has creative control in AEW

Audio: The match that put Stephanie Vaquer on WWE’ radar: Mercedes Mone (AEW) vs Stephanie Vaquer (NJPW) Winner Take All

And so much more!





