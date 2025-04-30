Updated For 2025! This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 18) covering the period of 4/30 thru 5/6. Running Time: 4 Hours 28 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 18 (4/30 – 5/6)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 27 MINUTES

Superstar Billy Graham def Bruno Sammartino to win the WWWF Championship.

Infamous Pat Patterson vs Sgt Slaughter Alley Fight takes place at Madison Square Garden.

Manny Fernandez stabbed multiple times outside TX restaurant.

Looking back at Von Erich Memorial Parade Of Champions (1984, 1985, 1986, 1987).

Audio: Kerry Von Erich def Ric Flair to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Looking back at AWA Superclash II (1987).

Audio: Curt Hennig vs Nick Bockwinkel for AWA World Heavyweight Championship. AWA 80’s fu**ery wasn’t limited to just Hulk Hogan. This time it moves on to Curt Hennig, but ends with a positive conclusion.

WWF vs WBF Superstars battle it out on Family Feud.

Looking back at NJPW Wrestling Donataku events (1993, 1994, 1995).

Audio: Current WWF Champion Hulk Hogan belittles and calls the WWF Championship a ‘toy’.

Rick Rude suffers serious neck injury during match with Sting which leads to retirement.

Sabu wins IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title.

Audio: Following his WWF in ring debut, HHH promotes ‘civility’.

Vignettes for the upcoming debut of The Bodydonnas (Skip and Sunny) begin airing on WWF TV.

Looking back at FMW 7th Anniversary Show (1996).

Audio: Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels: Home wrecker!

Atsushi Onita meets with WWF about a possible joint event with FMW and the possibility of an Exploding Death Match in WWF.

Christian makes his WWF debut.

Looking back at ECW Wrestlepalooza ’98 PPV.

Looking back at AJPW 25th Anniversary Show (1998).

Audio: Terry Funk and Cactus Jack battle it out on Monday Night Raw with Steve Austin on commentary.

Vignettes start airing on WWF TV for the upcoming debut of Edge.

Audio: Paul Bearer tells Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler how he ‘did’ Undertaker’s mother.

Kimberly Page appears nude in Playboy.

Audio: Captain Lou Albano’s memorable appearance on ‘Lie Detector’.

A&E premieres ‘The Unreal Story Of Professional Wrestling’ (1999).

Looking back at AJPW Giant Baba Memorial Show (1999).

Mick Foley forms a ‘Union’ to combat the Corporate Ministry.

Macho Man Randy Savage makes last appearance in WCW.

Looking back at WWF Backlash PPV (2000).

Looking back at WWF Insurrextion PPV (2000, 2001, 2002) and the Plane Ride From Hell (2001).

Sean ‘XPac’ Waltman speaks on the Plane Ride From Hell.

Following the lawsuit filed by the World Wildlife Fund, World Wrestling Federation changes from WWF to WWFE.

Audio: WWF Confidential segment on the death of Miss Elizabeth and arrest of Lex Luger.

Daughter of Iron Shiek brutally murdered by boyfriend.

Audio: Jacqueline def Chavo Guerrero Jr to win the Cruiserweight Championship.

Looking back at WWE Backlash PPV 2005, 2018, 2023

Hulk Hogan Energy Drinks, Microwave Cheeseburger and Chicken Sandwiches hit stores and receive subpar reviews.

Audio: Joey Styles’ Pipe Bomb from WWE Raw.

WWE signs Hornswoggle.

Audio: Scott Steiner becomes the greatest mathematician in pro wrestling history.

Rolling Stone releases explosive story on Escort Service which included Ashley Massaro as being a paid Escort.

Santino Marella arrested for DUI.

Ric Flair becomes Ring Of Honor’s ‘Ambassador’.

WWE signs AJ Lee.

Monday Night War II: TNA airs last episode of Monday Night Impact and moves back to Thursdays.

Obsessed Mickie James fan arrested after threatening to bomb WWE offices and much worse.

Looking back at WWE Extreme Rules PPV (2011, 2014).

Audio: Christian becomes WWE World Heavyweight Champion for 48 hours.

Audio: Michelle McCool says ‘Goodbye’ to WWE and Kharma says ‘Hello’.

Audio: John Cena makes surprise announcement to live WWE audience that Osama Bin Laden has met his demise.

Jinder Mahal makes WWE TV debut.

WWE releases Dustin Runnels.

Audio: The Bullet Club is born.

Looking back at ROH Border Wars PPV (2013).

Audio: Sami Zayn’s memorable WWE main roster debut taking on John Cena for United States Championship.

WWE releases Zeb Coulter, Damien Sandow, Wade Barrett, Hornswoggle, Santino Marella, Cameron, Alex Riley and El Torito.

Looking back at WWE Payback PPV (2016, 2017).

Chris Jericho destroys The Ambrose Asylum and murders Mitch The Plant.

WWE writer Jennifer Pepperman celebrates ‘Bring Your Emmy To Work Day’. She celebrated alone

Dominik Mysterio signs with WWE

Audio: Painmaker Chris Jericho channels his inner Sam Kinison and challenges Okada for IWGP Heavyweight Title.

Bonus audio: Sam Kinison has the answer to solve world hunger

Audio: Bray Wyatt debuts Ramblin’ Rabbit and ‘Yowie Wowie’ from the Firefly Funhouse

Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their WWE NXT debut

Ring Of Honor suspends all events and goes on hiatus due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Audio: Braun Strowman shows his appreciation for Florida Hospital Workers during the Pandemic by sending them a thousand meals

Looking back at AEW Blood And Guts 2021 and why Chris Jericho’s fall will forever overshadow the event

Rumors of Daniel Bryan leaving WWE for AEW being after his WWE Contract expires

Audio: Out with Mickie James and Chelsea Green from WWE and in with Eva Marie

Looking back at NXT Spring Breakin’ 2022

Audio: A repackaged Lacey Evens returns to WWE TV after a one year hiatus complete

Stalker of Sonya DeVille (Phillip Thomas) sentenced to 15 years in prison

Audio: Police Interrogation of Sonya DeVille’s stalker, Phillip Thomas

Audio: Highlights of Bad Bunny vs Damian Priest (San Juan Street Fight) from WWE Backlash 2023

WWE releases fourteen including Gable Steveson, Boa, Drew Gulak, Valentina Feroz

Looking back at WWE Backlash: France

Looking back at TNA Under Siege PPV 2024

Audio: Cody Rhodes reveals why he left AEW and who he still supports within AEW

And so much more!

