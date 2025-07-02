This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 27) covering the period of 7/2 thru 7/8. Running Time: 5 Hours 18 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 27 (7/2 – 7/8)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 18 MINUTES

NWA Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair battles WWF Champion Bob Backlund to determine who was the true World Champion

Audio: Gordon Solie interviews Ric Flair and Bob Backlund

Looking back at WCCW Independence Day Star Wars 1983-1986

Magnificent Muraco becomes the first ever WWF King Of The Ring

Looking back at Great American Bash 1985, 1987, 1990

NWA features the first ever WarGames Match

The curse of July 4th: Deaths of Adrian Adonis, Joey Marella, Pat Kelly and Dave McKigney; the Brutus Beefcake parasailing accident and Vince McMahon’ motorcycle accident

Vader makes his WCW debut

Who remembers the Dudes With Attitudes?

Audio: 20 year old Rob Van Dam battles 26 year old Sabu in USWA

Audio: Lex Luger bodyslams Yokozuna aboard the USS Intrepid and the Lex Express begins

Audio: The Gangsters (New Jack and Sheik Mustapha) makes their Smokey Mountain Wrestling debut

Audio: The challenge before the memorable heel turn: Bob Backlund challenges Bret Hart for WWF Championship

Vader begins his infamous Roadkill Tour

Audio: Ultimate Warrior battles Owen Hart in his last ever match with WWF/WWE

Looking back at the odd way WWF handled the Ultimate Warrior’s suspension on Monday Night Raw

Looking back at WCW Bash At The Beach 1996

Audio: Hulk Hogan betrays WCW, and the New World Order (NWO) is born

Looking back at WWF In Your House 16: Canadian Stampede

Audio: Bill Goldberg battles Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW Heavyweight Championship in the Georgia Dome on Monday Nitro 1998

Audio: D-X mocks The Nation Of Domination

WWF Footbrawl: Looking back at the loaded WWF House Show at Foxboro Stadium that never took place

Jerry Lawler announces his candidacy for Mayor of Memphis, TN

Steve Austin takes batting practice with the Phillies and throws out the first pitch for the Mets

WWF awarded $3.5 Million in a lawsuit against the Parents Television Council

More on TNN dropping ECW programming after one year of a three year TV deal

Audio: Johnny The Bull tears up his anus during a WCW Hardcore Match against Terry Funk on Monday Nitro

Discovery Channel airs memorable wrestling special featuring the very beginning of John Cena’s wrestling career

WWF completes the deal with NCAA Champion Brock Lesnar (2000)

Bam Bam Bigelow suffers burns over 40% of his body after rescuing children from a home fire

Looking back at the disaster that changed the WCW Invasion angle and future in WWF: Buff Bagwell vs Booker T for WCW Heavyweight Title on Monday Night Raw

XPW Deathmatch between Kaos and Supreme goes horribly wrong

‘The Jackie Gayda Match’

Kevin Nash tears his quad during a main event on Monday Night Raw

Audio: Billy and Chuck defend the WWE Tag Team Titles against Edge and Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair’s autobiography ‘To Be The Man’ debuts at #5 on NY Times Best Seller list

Audio: Chavo Guerrero denounces his Hispanic heritage and the Guerrero name to become, Kirwan White

Audio: Shawn Michaels turns on Hulk Hogan

A wrong is made right, as The Blue Meanie battles JBL on Smackdown

Looking back at the WWE PR nightmare after Daivari (w/ Muhammad Hassan) faces The Undertaker on Smackdown

WWE releases Billy Kidman, Spike Dudley, Mark Jindrak, Maven, Shannon Moore, Akio, Gangrel, Mordecai, Kenzo Suzuki and Hiroko, Jackie Gayda, Matt Morgan, Dawn Marie, Joy Giovanni, Jim Cornette, Trevor Murdoch, and Armando Alejandro Estrada

WWE and ECW Champion (at the time) Rob Van Dam and Sabu arrested for narcotics possession after a traffic stop

Audio: Rare Police Officer bodycam footage pulling over RVD & Sabu which led to their arrest

Audio: Rob Van Dam defends the WWE Championship against Edge and John Cena

Audio: Rob Van Dam defends the ECW Championship against The Big Show 2006

Mickie Knuckles suffers a broken leg during IWA Mid-South match against Sara Del Ray

Ric Flair Finances files for bankruptcy less than one year after launching

GLAAD puts the heat on WWE after cell phone video showed CM Punk using homophobic references on a fan during WWE House Show

Looking back at TNA Destination X 2012

Audio: Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family make their WWE Raw debut

WWE suspends Ricardo Rodriguez after violating WWE Wellness Policy

TNA releases Joey Ryan, Taeler Hendrix, Christian York and Crimson

District Attorney agrees to re-examine the Nancy Argentina 1982 death after discrepancies are found in Jimmy Snuka’s recently written autobiography

Looking back at TNA One Night Only: Hardcore Justice 2 event

WWE fires, then rehires Emma after alleged shoplifting incident at a CT Walmart

Looking back at TNA One Night Only: Global Impact Japan

Looking back at NJPW Dominion 7.5 event

TNA airs The Final Deletion: Broken Matt Hardy vs Brother Nero Jeff Hardy

Audio: Infamous Rap Battle between The Usos and The New Day on Smackdown

Looking back at Global Force Wrestling Slammiversary 2017

Audio: WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar confronts newly crowned UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 226

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Slammiversary 2019

Looking back at the memorable two-week Head-To-Head Ratings War between NXT Great American Bash vs AEW Fyter Fest in 2020

Taz introduces the FTW World Championship to AEW and crowns its Champion

Audio: Keith Lee vs Adam Cole: Winner Take All match for NXT North American and NXT World Championship

Indus Sher’ Saurav Gurjar spoils Keith Lee’ memorable and historic NXT Championship on Instagram

WWE purchases Evolve from Gabe Sapolsky

Audio: Malakai (Aleister) Black makes his memorable AEW debut

Jimmy Uso arrested for Driving Under The Influence (DUI) for the second time in two years and fourth time in ten years

Audio: Police Bodycam footage of Jimmy Uso 2021 DUI arrest in Florida

Looking back at NXT: Great American Bash 2021, 2022

Audio: Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly from NXT: Great American Bash 2021

Looking back at WWE Money In The Bank 2022, 2024

Audio: Liv Morgan cashes in newly won MITB Briefcase on Ronda Rousey at WWE MITB 2022

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Against All Odds 2022

Dominik Mysterio gets a new nickname: Dirty Dom

AEW Fight Forever video game is released worldwide to mixed reviews

Audio: AEW Fight Forever Video Game commercial a blatant copy from a wrestling game commercial released fifteen years earlier?

Looking back at New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) Independence Day event (2023)

Audio: Tribal Court: The Trial Of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns

Audio: “I Set Them Free”: Memorable first ever face to face sit-down between Bo Dallas with Uncle Howdy

Looking back at NXT Heatwave 2021

Audio: John Cena announces his WWE retirement and 2025 will be his final year in the ring

And so much more!

