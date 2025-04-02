Updated For 2025! This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 14) covering the period of 4/2 thru 4/8. Running Time: 5 Hours 13 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 14 (4/2 – 4/8)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 13 MINUTES

Audio: Jerry Lawler piledrives and sends Andy Kaufman to the hospital. And the entertainment world buys it hook, line, and sinker.

Ken Patera and Masa Saito arrested after brawl with WI Police over McDonalds Hamburgers.

Looking back at WrestleMania 2 (1986), V (1989), VIII (1992), IX (1993), XI (1995), 2000 (2000), 21 (2005), 22 (2006), XXV (2009), XXVII (2011), XXIX (2013), XXX (2014), 32 (2016), 33 (2017), 34 (2018), 35 (2019), 38 (2022), 39 (2023), 40 (2024)

Looking back at NWA Clash Of The Champions 6: Ragin’ Cagin (1989).

Looking back at AWA SuperClash IV (1990).

Shawn Michaels debuts new Raw talk segment: The Heartbreak Hotel.

Memorable Raw Womens Match that rarely gets any mention: Alundra Blayze vs Bull Nakano for WWF Womens Championship.

Bertha Faye makes WWF Raw debut.

Audio: Ultimate Warrior makes Raw debut and has a memorable exchange with Goldust.

Following beatdown by Vader, Yokozuna is carried to the locker room by forklift.

Looking back at WCW Spring Stampede (1997).

Audio: “Hulk Hogan, we coming for you n*****!

Audio: Droz makes ECW debut and is greeted by New Jack, a keyboard, crutch, guitar, and vacuum cleaner.

Audio: Rob vs Dam def Bam Bam Bigelow and begins 700 day run as ECW TV Champion.

Looking back at WCW Pay-Per-Listen: Malice At The Palace (1998).

Looking back at ECW Cyberslam ’99 (1999).

WCW prepares their hard reboot of product and Nitro (2000).

Shawn Michaels comes out of retirement and wins Texas Wrestling Alliance (TWA) Championship.

HHG Corporation (ECW) files for bankruptcy.

Audio: TNN Censors speak Japan: Tajiri ‘breaks up’ with Torrie Wilson and get censored.

Audio: The Rock’s last ever Non-PPV TV match (vs Jeff Hardy, 2003).

Audio: The Rock ‘challenges’ Goldberg.

Umaga makes WWF Raw debut and lays out Ric Flair.

Kevin Nash returns to WWF TV after nine month absence due to Quad Tear.

Roddy Piper returns to WWF TV after seven-year absence and has first ‘Pipers Pit’ in fourteen years.

Audio: Vince McMahon and The Product Of His Semen vs Shawn Michaels and God announced for Backlash PPV.

All five members of The Spirit Squad are recognized as WWE Tag Team Champions.

Mickie James, complete with blonde hair, cosplays Trish Stratus.

Audio: Jack Swagger cashes in MITB Briefcase and wins World Heavyweight Championship.

CM Punk attempts to have Darren Young join the Straight Edge Society.

Things do happen in 3’s. TNA Impact episode holds the goofy TNA Knockouts Lockout Challenge, unprotected chairshots to the head, and Orlando Jordan simulating an ejaculation to his chest. (2010).

Wrestlicious fails miserably and closes its doors.

WWE signs Dean Ambrose and Becky Lynch.

The Rock vs John Cena announced a year before WrestleMania XXVIII.

Sin Cara (original) makes WWE Raw debut.

Kurt Angle pleads guilty to reckless driving after 03/25/11 DWI incident in North Dakota.

Audio: Following a very boring John Cena promo on Raw, Brock Lesnar returns to WWE after eight-year absence and F-5’s Cena.

Daniel Bryan ‘breaks up’ with AJ Lee.

Scott Steiner goes on Twitter Storm against TNA and Hulk Hogan.

Looking back at Ring Of Honor: Supercard Of Honor 2013, 2014, 2022 and 2024

Looking back at NJPW: Invasion Attack (2013, 2014, 2015).

Audio: One of the loudest crowd ‘pops’ in Raw history: Dolph Ziggler cashes in MITB Briefcase and def Alberto Del Rio for WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Audio: Memorable Raw match: Randy Orton vs Sheamus and the bored crowd entertains themselves with creative chants and doing the wave.

Ezekiel Jackson leaves WWE following contract expiration.

Audio: Paige makes WWE Raw debut and def AJ Lee for the Divas Championship.

Eat. Sleep. Conquer The Streak.

Cesaro becomes a Paul Heyman Guy.

Rusev makes WWE Raw debut.

Audio: Coming Soon: Adam Rose, Bo Dallas.

Audio: Memorable Daniel Bryan Raw promo and crowd reaction after winning WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

Audio: Ultimate Warrior memorable Raw Promo a day before his untimely death.

AJ Lee retires and leaves WWE.

King Barrett makes final WWE TV appearance and is kicked out of League Of Nationals.

Kurt Angle becomes new Raw General Manager.

Finn Balor makes WWE in ring return after 7+ month absence with shoulder injury.

Drew McIntyre makes WWE return and debuts for NXT.

Audio: After defeating Undertaker at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns proclaims WWE is now his yard. And the fans have a meltdown

Audio: Triple H has some fun at Billy Gunn and AEW’s expense during 2019 Hall Of Fame Induction of D-Generation X

Bret Hart attacked by a mentally ill spectator during 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame

Looking back at Ring Of Honor / NJPW G1 Supercard from Madison Square Garden (2019)

Looking back at NXT TakeOver: New York

Looking back at NXT Stand And Deliver 2021, 2022 and 2024

Audio: The Shield reunite one last time as Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) says Goodbye to WWE Universe

Tessa Blanchard, Jordynne Grace and Drake Wuertz go at it on social media over intergender wrestling

Audio: Mark Henry thinks that due to the Pandemic, WWE WrestleMania 36 could attract TWO HUNDRED MILLION viewers!

Audio: Roman Reigns surprises young terminally ill fan who couldn’t attend WrestleMania 36 due to the pandemic

Audio: Triple H addresses AEW/NXT Wednesday Night War: “It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

Hulk Hogan thinks the Covid-19 Pandemic was sent by God

Audio: Tony Khan explains why he gave his approval for Chris Jericho to appear on Steve Austin’ Broken Skull Sessions which aired on WWE Network and Peacock

Christian Cage makes his AEW in-ring debut

Triple H officially leaves his boots in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 38 and retires from in-ring competition

Nash Carter (Zachary Wentz) released by WWE after controversial photos are leaked out by estranged wife, Kimber Lee

Corey Graves and Carmella get married

Tony Khan claims a paid outside independent study confirmed that most of the anti-AEW haters on social media are ‘Bots’

Audio: Elias’ younger brother Ezekiel makes his WWE debut

Veer Mahaan is coming!

Edge and Damian Priest form an alliance which lead to the creation of the Judgement Day

Brodie King takes a shot at the Judgement Day that didn’t sit well with wrestling fans

Audio: Brock Lesnar turns on and annihilates Cody Rhodes after agreeing to team up and battle Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa (RAW after WrestleMania 39)

UFC and Vince McMahon announce the sale of WWE to Endeavor

Audio: Triple H addresses WWE sale to Endeavor on the RAW after WrestleMania 39

Tessa Blanchard and La Rosa Negra bury the hatchet

AEW announces their first ever mass release of roster talent

Audio: Ronda Rousey appears on the God awful ‘Banfield’ news show and alleges a sexually inappropriate incident involving Drew Gulak during a WWE event

Audio: Joe Tessitore interviews Paul Heyman about his induction into WWE Hall Of Fame

And much more!

