Updated For 2025! This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Episode 2) covering the period of 1/8 thru 1/14. Running Time: 4 Hours 10 Minutes

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: Season 3 Episode 2 (1/8 – 1/14)

RUJNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 10 MINUTES

Audio: Andy Kaufman returns to Memphis and assists Nick Bockwinkel to defeat Jerry Lawler for vacant AWA World Heavyweight Title.

Ric Flair def Sting to become the first ever WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

Bret Hart def Ric Flair in first ever Ironman Match (60 Min) to retain WWF Championship.

Audio: The Rockers officially split as Shawn Michaels superkicks and throws Marty Jannetty thru the ‘Barbershop’ window.

First ever episode of Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network.

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXII.

Audio: ‘The Ringmaster’ Steve Austin makes his WWF Monday Night Raw debut – Man!

WWF and Mike Tyson reach a deal for an appearance at Wrestlemania XIV. DT looks back at how bad the NY press treated this deal.

Bonus audio: Don King on Monday Night Raw discussing negotiations between WWF and Mike Tyson.

Looking back at ECW House Party (1997, 1998).

First ever episode of WCW Thunder airs on TBS.

Audio: Ric Flair vs Chris Jericho wrestle for the first time ever in singles match. (From E1 WCW Thunder).

Audio: Mark Henry joins the Nation Of Domination.

Audio: Highlights of infamous WCW Stairway To Hell Match between Sabu and The Sandman.

Audio: The streak begins; Gillberg makes WWF debut.

Audio: Chyna last eliminates Vince McMahon to win the WWF Corporate Rumble.

Mick Foley’s first week as WWF Champion.

Looking back at ECW Guilty As Charged (1999, 2000).

Bret Hart wrestles last ever WCW match before abruptly retiring due to injury.

Audio: WCW Commissioner Terry Funk forces Jeff Jarrett to wrestle three times on Nitro (against George ‘The Animal’ Steele, Tito Santana, and Superfly Jimmy Snuka).

Mankind is ‘reinstated’ after the roster (led by The Rock) threatens to strike.

ECW holds its last ever event before filing for bankruptcy.

Audio: Ted Turner agrees to sell WCW to Fusient Media Ventures.

Goldberg wrestles last ever WCW match, Sid Vicious breaks his leg, and more: Looking back at WCW Sin PPV (2001).

WWE airs Raw 10th Anniversary Show complete with Awards and Top 10 Raw Moments as voted by fans.

Looking back at WWE New Year’s Revolution PPV (2005, 2006).

Audio: Kurt Angle says he’s not a fan of black people?

Batista vacates WWE World Heavyweight Championship due to injury.

Edge celebrates his first WWE Championship – by having ‘live sex’ with Lita on Raw.

Bonus Audio: Lita speaks on the infamous Raw ‘Live Sex Celebration’.

Looking back at TNA Final Resolution PPV (2007).

Audio: Donald Trump wrestles Rosie O’Donnell on Raw.

Audio: Impact Main Event features Awesome Kong def Gail Kim to win TNA Knockouts Championship.

WWE cuts 10% of their office staff, issues releases for D-Lo Brown, Val Venis, Hardcore Holly, Ron Simmons, Victoria, Kevin Thorne, Matt Cappotelli, Sgt Slaughter and others.

Victoria wrestlers her final WWE singles match.

Looking back at TNA Genesis PPV (2010, 2011, 2012, 2016).

Brodus Clay (Tyrus) makes WWE Raw debut.

WWE officially announces the creation of WWE Network.

Audio: Memorable verbal confrontation between The Rock and CM Punk on Raw.

Superstar Billy Graham goes on a tirade against CM Punk’s Raw promo and a classic response from Chris Jericho.

WWE makes significant changes to Raw and Smackdown announce teams.

Highlights from TNA Lockdown (2014).

Daniel Bryan leaves The Wyatt Family.

WWE officially announces The Ultimate Warrior for 2014 Hall Of Fame.

Audio: Roman Reigns’ infamous ‘Sufferin Succotash’ promo on Seth Rollins. And DT has some surprising comments on the promo.

Social media flips out after Chris Jericho calls The Usos ‘The Back Of The Bus Brothers’ during Raw segment.

Audio: Becky Lynch vs Brie Bella.

TNA reduces total annual PPVs down to four.

Official announcement for All-In event (2018).

All Elite Wrestling holds rally in Jacksonville FL announcing talents signed and their debut event “Double Or Nothing”

Audio: Chris Jericho signs his first ever contract with AEW

Looking back at an amazing weekend of events for Impact Wrestling held in Mexico City, Mexico

WWE holds its first ever NXT UK Takeover event (2019)

Tessa Blanchard makes history, becoming the first ever female Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Champion (Hard To Kill PPV Results)

Audio: Tessa Blanchard post-match speech as Impact World Champion is met with quite the mixed reaction from the live crowd

MJF announces his departure from Major League Wrestling (MLW)

Eric Angle (Brother of Kurt Angle) pleads guilty to illegal steroid distribution

Audio: Alexa Bliss greets Randy Orton with a fireball on RAW

Adam Pearce vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble?

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 results from WWE Thunderdome

Audio: Top 10 highlights from 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

Samoa Joe is released for the second time within a year from WWE

Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch arrested and charged with making terroristic threats and weapons possession

Stephanie McMahon announces her resignation from WWE

NXT New Years Evil 2023 results

And so much more!

