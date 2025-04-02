Pro Wrestling News Report for April 2, 2025. Running Time: 44 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Chasyn Rance arrested; faces SIX new sex offender charges

including SORNA violations

including SORNA violations Miro (Rusev) re-signs with WWE and meets with Triple H at WWE Headquarters

Stephanie Vaquer forced to vacate NXT North American Championship; new Champion to be crowned at Stand And Deliver

Ricky Saints (Starks) defeats Shawn Spears to win NXT North American Championship

NXT Stand And Deliver 2025: Latest news including confirmed and rumored matches

WWE programming on Netflix now available in India

Michin vs Shayna Baszler: WWE Speed Number One Contenders Tournament match result

NXT 4/1, LFG/WWE Rivals/Greatest Moments, 3/30, WWE AEW Collision 3/29, SmackDown 3/28 and WWE RAW 3/24/25 TV Ratings

Fake news runs rampant about AEW Dynamite streaming numbers on MAX

Dave Meltzer clears up fake news about AEW Dynamite streaming numbers just to create his own fake news about TV ratings

AEW reveals Men’s and Women’s brackets for 2025 Owen Hart Tournament

WWE reveals WWE ID Championship Tournament format, dates and locations

All Elite Wrestling reveals schedule of events for ‘AEW All In: Texas Week’ including the return of Starrcast

AEW moves the start time for AEW All In: Texas; and it has nothing to do with SNME

Jimmy’s Seafood and AEW to host a charity dinner to benefit to celebrate Autism Awareness Month (April)

TNA announces the creation of TNA International Championship

