Pro Wrestling News Report for March 19, 2025. Running Time: 44 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Jon Moxley retaining the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in a Street Fight against Adam Copeland will forever be overshadowed for a spot that makes Nick Gage and the Pizza Cutter look like child’s play

Alberto El Patron receives six-month ban from wrestling in Tijana, Mexico after altercation with ringside fans. Will he be stripped of the AAA Mega Championship?

Cain Velasquez comments on his upcoming sentencing (3/24/25) for attempted murder

Vince McMahon, sporting a hilarious new hairstyle, sits courtside at Madison Square Garden during Knicks/Bulls game. Maybe that’s why Tracy Morgan vomited courtside during the same game

WWE announces The Roast of WrestleMania headlined by Puerto Rico’s favorite, Tony Hinchcliffe

Stephanie Vaquer defending both NXT Women’s Championship and Women’s North American Championship in separate matches on 3/25/25 NXT episode

Truth behind rumors John Cena receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award in Las Vegas the week of WrestleMania 41. DT has the latest including an interesting idea being pitched

NXT 3/18, WWE SmackDown 3/14, AEW Collision 3/15 and WWE RAW 3/10/25 TV Ratings

Lex Luger wants Sting AND DDP to be part of his Hall Of Fame induction ceremony

WWE announces nine-event ‘Road To Clash In Paris’ overseas tour, affecting start times for one PLE and several RAW and SmackDown events

Dragon Lee (c) vs Ivar: WWE Speed Championship match result

New Tournament announced to determine the Number One Contender to Candice LeRae’ Speed Championship

Programming Note: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 3/24/25 LIVE episode start time (10PM ET)

