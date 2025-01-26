Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report for January 26, 2025. Running Time: 27 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Saturday Night’s Main Event results 1/25/25

Damian Priest and The Miz moved to SmackDown roster (via transfer window)

Charlotte Flair officially added to 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match

Omos vacates GHC Tag Team Title in Japan in time for WWE return at the Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Updated lineup with new matches announced

Triple H publicly invites IShowSpeed to appear at 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 rumors gains steam

Nick Bollea gets married with Hulk Hogan, RVD and others in attendance. And none of the tabloids (TMZ, People, etc) bother to cover it

Steve Austin undergoes total knee replacement surgery

AEW reveals dates and locations for Dynamite, Collision and Dynasty PPV in March 2025 thru April 2025. DT researched and reveals the seating capacity for each venue

Rumor Killer: AEW not allowing ‘young talent’ to perform on Indy shows in and around Las Vegas the week of WrestleMania 41

AEW Grand Slam Australia: Updated lineup

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm is back – for now

TNA taping Impact episodes at Full Sail University (FL) in February

Cain Velasquez sentencing pushed back to March 24

Arianna Grace becomes a United States citizen

====

====

====

====

====

