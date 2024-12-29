Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report (December 29, 2024)

Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report for December 29, 2024. Running Time: 35 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship announced for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

DT Refresher: Wrestling media refurbishes September 2024 story about WWE expanding some PLE to two-night events. DT reminds everyone which events are being discussed and the ‘No Sh*t Sherlock’ reasoning behind it

CM Punk, wearing only a bath towel and shower cap, saves Damian Priest from a Judgement Day beatdown at MSG. And the elite IWC goofs couldn’t wait to ‘shower’ it with complaints

AEW World’s End 2024 PPV results (Orlando, FL)

Adam Copeland and Kenny Omega make their AEW returns at Worlds End with one scheduled to wrestle on 1/1/25 Dynamite

WWE Holiday Tour results from New York City (MSG), Jacksonville, FL and Pittsburgh, PA

Omos making his in-ring return in a Tag-Team Title Match; and it’s not for WWE

RIP AEW Rampage: After 177 episodes, the final episode of Rampage airs as WBD declines to pick it up for 2025. DT shares some interesting viewership notes that led to its cancellation

WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 12/27/24 quick results

NXT 12/24/24 and AEW Dynamite 12/25/24 TV ratings

Arianna Grace and Stacks Lorenzo get engaged

Natalya (replacing injured Zelina Vega) vs B-Fab: WWE Speed Number One Contenders Quarterfinal result

