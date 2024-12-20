Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report (December 20, 2024)

Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report for December 20, 2024. Running Time: 50 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Drew McIntyre comments on the current AEW product; wrestling John Cena and Cody Rhodes in 2025 and more

‘Real World Champion’ Kevin Owens to ‘defend’ WWE Winged Eagle Championship on upcoming house shows?

Warner Bros. Discovery and AEW press release on upcoming programming rollout on MAX

TNA to retire the X-Division Championship at Genesis PPV?

NXT 2024 Year End Awards: Complete list of nominees and Don Tony’s picks

Logan Paul moved to RAW roster and expected to wrestle on Netflix 1/6/25 preview

Liv Morgan (c) vs Rhea Ripley for Women’s World Championship added to Netflix 1/6/25 RAW debut

Report: WWE Executive Lee Fitting’ termination in 2023 from ESPN was due to sexual misconduct towards women

WWE RAW 12/16/24 TV Rating and 12/23/24 taping (non-spoiler match listing)

NXT 12/17/24 results and TV Rating

NXT 12/24/24 and 12/31/24 tapings (non-spoiler match listing)

NXT Level Up has come to an end

Michin vs Katana Chance: WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament Quarterfinal result

Kenny Omega and Adam Copeland returning to AEW

AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash (12/18/24) results and TV rating

AEW Rampage 12/20/24 and Collision 12/21/24 previews (non-spoiler)

AEW Dynamite 12/25/24 taping (non-spoiler match listing)

AEW Continental Classic 2024: Updated standing including the DT predicted five-way tie and the continued pair of goose eggs

TNA hosting Media Kickoff Party for upcoming Genesis PPV

Congratulations to Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke) who got married last week!

Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show: Christmas 2024 Special YouTube livestream airs Sunday night, December 22, 2024 at 8PM ET. CLICK HERE

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS REPORT (12/20/24)

CLICK HERE to listen to WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS REPORT (12/20/24) online

CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VERSION of WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS REPORT (12/20/24)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS REPORT (12/20/24)

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content

====

CHECK OUT THESE RECENT PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES:

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 12/16/2024 EPISODE

– Download the episode here: CLICK HERE

– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full episode w/added pics and video): CLICK HERE

– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: CLICK HERE

Remember: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 10:15PM after WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com.

====

Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show: Christmas 2024 Special YouTube livestream will air this Sunday night, December 22, 2024 at 8PM ET. Live link: https://youtube.com/live/JFLTaZKtOOM

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (2004-2024) WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

CLICK HERE for DTKC Merchandise Store (Shirts, Mugs and more!)

====

Want to help promote Don Tony and Kevin Castle and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave DT and Kev a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE: WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: NOVEMBER 2024):

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:15PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:15PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY TUESDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every THURSDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE EVERY THURSDAY 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every FRIDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS UPDATE: Posted every SATURDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHT as part of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: