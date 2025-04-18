Here is your WWE WrestleMania 41 and RAW After WrestleMania Review. Plus: Results from NXT Stand and Deliver / The Slammys, WWE Purchasing AAA, WrestleMania fallout and lots more. Running Time: 2 Hours 59 Minutes.

WWE RAW AFTER WRESTLEMANIA 41 RESULTS:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez def Lyra Valkyria (c) and Becky Lynch (c) (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Iyo Sky vs Stephanie Vaquer went to a no contest

Dominik Mysterio (c) def Penta (Intercontinental Championship)

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 SUNDAY RESULTS:

John Cena def Cody Rhodes (c) (Undisputed WWE Championship)

Iyo Sky (c) def Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley (Triple Threat Match for Women’s World Championship)

Dominik Mysterio def Bron Breakker (c), Penta and Finn Bálor (Fatal Four-Way Match for WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch def Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)’

Drew McIntyre def Damian Priest (Sin City Street Fight)

Logan Paul def AJ Styles

Randy Orton def Joe Hendry

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 SATURDAY RESULTS:

Seth Rollins def Roman Reigns and CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) (Triple Threat Match)

Jey Uso def Gunther (c) (World Heavyweight Championship)

Tiffany Stratton (c) def Charlotte Flair (WWE Women’s Championship)

Jacob Fatu def LA Knight (c) (WWE United States Championship)

New Day def War Raiders (c) (WWE World Tag Team Championship)

Jade Cargill def Naomi

El Grande Americano def Rey Fenix

====

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 PREVIEW, PREDICTIONS AND AFTERMATH. Note: This episode is hosted by Don Tony but includes Kevin Castle’s WrestleMania 41 Predictions. Kev and DT had prepared for WM41 Preview, Predictions And Aftermath Show shortly before his passing. RIP Kev; you are sorely missed.

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RAW Recap / Pro Wrestling News Report) streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT after WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com.

====

