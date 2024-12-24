Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 12/23/24

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to our entire DT/KC Family! We hope you enjoy this episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, recorded Monday night, 12/23/24. Running Time: 2 Hours 2 Minutes. Synopsis is posted below.

Stupid Rumor Killer: WWE considering adding a ‘Tribal Chief’ Championship Title to the Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa feud

No Sh*t Sherlock: Wrestling media reports the WWE ‘Zero’ vignettes are for the imminent debut of Penta El Zero Miedo

WWE Raw 12/23/24 Recap and Review (Boston, MA)

How awesome was Kofi Kingston’s mother on Monday Night RAW?!

Did it end up being Natalya’s ‘F’N Time’ in Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament? (Hint, LOL No)

WWE announces SmackDown expanding to three hours weekly beginning with 1/3/25 event (on USA Network)

Follow-up to our 11/18/24 DTKC report: Wrestling media is now reporting RAW debut on Netflix will be three hours. But they left out one important element out of their reports

WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 12/20/24 TV ratings

Rey Misterio SR, uncle of Rey Mysterio passes away at 66 (RIP)

Bronson Reed (foot/ankle) injury is much more than many realize and his targeted return may not be until around SummerSlam

Bo Dallas confirms that Bray Wyatt and him (as Uncle Howdy) had ‘alot of conversations’ with Karrion Kross to work a storyline together

Karrion Kross’ autobiography “Life Is Fighting” (Fall 2025 Release) presale launches

Sports Illustrated reveals their Pro Wrestling Awards for 2024. Do you agree with their list?

Wrestling Blunder Of The Year 2024: DT/KC choose AEW airing CM Punk/Jack Perry fight footage on AEW Dynamite. DT and Kev reveal startling viewership numbers to back up their choice for this embarrassing achievement

AEW Dynamite 12/25/24 match preview (non-spoiler) and Dynamite Flashback to one year ago (results and 2023 TV rating)

Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke) launches an Only Fans account less than a week after getting married

DT/KC Poll: Would you approve/allow your significant other to launch an Only Fans account?

Bryan Alvarez does a 180 from the long time one-sided support for AEW. Is it an honest organic change in opinion? Or is it mainly a sly attempt at ‘good guy/bad guy’ (with Dave Meltzer) to stop the bleeding from losing subscribers? (This discussion was by special request from a longtime DT/KC supporter since 2004)

DT/KC Patreon Programming Details for Christmas week

Many thanks to everyone who tuned in live for Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show: Christmas 2024 Special YouTube livestream from Sunday night (replay links below)

