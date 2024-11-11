Our Latest Episode

Enjoy this episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, recorded Monday night, 11/11/24. Running Time: 2 Hours 35 Minutes. Synopsis is posted below.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE Raw results 11/11/24 (Grand Rapids, MI)

Making the argument why Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens should be the participants in Survivor Series.

WWE Survivor Series 2024: New match added plus latest news and rumors including Women’s 5 vs Survivor Series Match

DT and Kev discuss the creation of WWE Women’s United States Championship and make the argument for the imminent creation of Women’s Intercontinental and NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships

WWE holding off CM Punk vs Gunther for World Heavyweight Championship until the 2025 Royal Rumble?

Why did WWE change NXT Deadline to WWE Deadline?

Dakota Kai returns to Damage CTRL and wrestles on RAW. Is Asuka’s return far behind?

New Testament: The imminent splits of New Day and Street Profits could lead to Xavier Woods and Angelo Dawkins joining Karrion Kross to form a new and improved Final Testament

Has AEW positioned Jon Moxley as Bryan Danielson’s power replacement behind the scenes?

WWE teases tension between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor

DT/Kev discuss MVP, Cameron Grimes and Ricochet and their continued complaints related to their exits from WWE

Roll Call! Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts, became a YouTube/Patreon Channel Member, and/or posted a DTKC Show reviews on Apple and Spotify

DT and Kev offer their final thoughts on the 2024 US Presidential Election, why Kamala Harris lost and Donald Trump won

And much more!

====

