Our Latest Episode

Pro Wrestling News Report for November 22, 2024. 50 Minutes

Topics covered in this report include:

WWE files to trademark ‘Edge’. Let the rumors begin.

WWE prematurely reveals the Top 10 best merchandise sellers for 2024

‘We Want Toni’: Toni Storm announces her ‘retirement’ from pro wrestling. DT has the latest on this storyline and when to expect her back on AEW TV

AEW Full Gear 2024 PPV Preview and Predictions

AEW Dynamite 11/20/24 (Full Gear Go-Home Show) results and TV rating (Last week: 666K)

More AEW live events released for Q1 2025 and to no surprise, reports of touring smaller venues are inaccurate

Tony Khan comments on WWE ID Program

NXT 11/19/24 results and TV rating (Last week: 631K)

NXT Deadline 2024: Updated lineup, news and rumors

WWE SmackDown 11/22/24 Preview

WWE announces another signing to WWE ID Program

Nikki Garcia (Bella) and Artem Chigvinstev finalize their divorce

Attorney for Linda McMahon publicly confirms that she is legally separated from Vince McMahon

DT addresses a fake news story involving President Trump and Linda McMahon that only wrestling news websites would report

Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show: Thanksgiving 2024 Special YouTube livestream airs this Sunday night, November 24, 2024 at 8PM ET.

