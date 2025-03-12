Updated For 2025! This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 10) covering the period of 3/12 thru 3/18. Running Time: 4 Hours 13 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: Season 3 Episode 11 (3/12 – 3/18)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 13 MINUTES

Memorable 1983 match between Ric Flair and Greg Valentine goes to a one-hour time limit draw.

Assassin #2 loses a Hair vs Mask match against Jimmy Valiant. Assassin #2 is revealed to be – Hercules Hernandez.

Memorable 1986 match between Tiger Mask II (Mitsuharu Misawa) and Riki Choshu.

Looking back at E10 Saturday Night’s Main Event (1987).

Brian ‘Crush’ Adams arrested and charged with 5 weapons possession and 7 drug counts. DT researches and clears up several details reported incorrectly for two decades.

Looking back at ECW Extreme Warfare Vol One (1995).

Looking back at ECW Hostile City Showdown (1997).

The Dudleys win their First Tag Team Titles as a team. They would go on to win two dozen more.

Looking back at WCW Uncensored PPV (1997, 1998, 1999).

Audio: Bret Hart’s uncensored tirade after being screwed out of winning WWF Championship on Raw.

Audio: Kane piledrives the San Antonio Spurs’ Gorilla Mascot.

Mick Foley stars in Chef Boyardee Beefaroni commercial.

Audio: Despite being buried on WWF TV, Public Enemy get a Tag Title shot against Jeff Jarrett and Owen Hart.

Audio: Bubba Ray Dudley powerbombs Mae Young off a stage thru a table. Fabulous Moolah isn’t impressed.

Audio: Two memorable WWF Hardcore Title defenses: Crash Holly vs Mean Street Posse at Newark Airport. Crash Holly vs The Headbangers at Fun Time USA.

Looking back at ECW Living Dangerously PPV (2000).

Audio: New Jack speaks on injuries sustained after dive with Vic Grimes goes terribly wrong.

Pro Wrestling Documentary ‘Beyond The Mat’ hits movie theatres (2000).

Looking back at WCW’s last ever PPV ‘Greed’ (2001).

Turner Networks announce the cancellation of WCW Monday Nitro and Thunder.

Bonus Audio: Eric Bischoff on TSN Off The Record (2003) discussing what went wrong with WCW.

Looking back at WWF WrestleMania X8 (2002).

Audio: Icon vs Icon: The Rock vs Hulk Hogan.

Audio: Brock Lesnar makes WWF TV debut.

WWE announces first ever ‘brand split’.

Audio: Steve Austin wrestles his last ever WWE TV (Non-PPV) match on Raw.

Audio: Memorable Raw Tourette’s promo between Goldust and Triple H (w/ Ric Flair).

Looking back at 2004 WWE Hall Of Fame.

Audio: Bobby Hennan’s WWE Hall Of Fame speech (2004).

Looking back at WrestleMania XX (2004).

Looking back at TNA Destination X PPV (2005, 2009).

Audio: The Rockers reunite and wrestle their first match together in fourteen years (2005).

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts appears on Raw for the first time in eight years (2005).

Looking back at 2006 return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Audio: Raw Main Event: John Cena and Randy Orton vs THE ENTIRE RAW ROSTER.

Audio: Vince McMahon receives a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Mickey Rourke and The Wrestler film scenes during ROH event.

While under WWE suspension, Jeff Hardy tragically loses his home and dog due to fire.

AJ Styles becomes first ever TNA Grand Slam winner.

Monday Night Wars II ending miserably for TNA Impact.

WWE bans all Chair shots to the head. They also ban any blow to the head that is viewed as an ‘intentional act’.

Looking back at TNA Victory Road PPV (2011).

Audio: Jeff Hardy shows up for TNA PPV Main event high on somas. And TNA has him compete anyway, losing to Sting in 88 seconds.

Hulk Hogan forced to apologize after using the tragic Tsunami occurring in Japan as promo material.

Trifecta: After mishandling Jeff Hardy match and Hulk Hogan’s tasteless promo, Kurt Angle cuts a promo wanted to ‘hunt down and kill’ Karen and Jeff Jarrett.

Audio: John Cena’s memorable ‘Thuganomics’ Raw promo on The Rock (2012).

Audio: The Rock’s memorable ‘Cleveland Rocks’ Raw concert on John Cena (2012).

Looking back at TNA One Night Only: 10 Yr Reunion PPV (2013).

Looking back at TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown PPV (2013).

Steve Austin announces the creation of his podcast ‘The Steve Austin Show’.

Looking back at WWE Roadblock PPV (2016).

In an attempt to hide negative fan reaction building towards Roman Reigns, WWE has You Tube delete many camera phone clips of RR at events.

Neville suffers broken ankle during match against Chris Jericho on Raw.

Audio: Chris Jericho and Referee Charles Robinson speak on their ‘confrontation’ during Neville match.

AJ Styles puts Shane McMahon’s head thru a car window.

Audio: Kurt Angle reveals Baron Corbin as his WrestleMania 35 opponent in his retirement match. And the crowd thought it sucked (and still does today)

Adam Rose announces his retirement from pro wrestling

Audio: Priscilla Kelly (GiGi Dolin) def Joey Ryan in an intergender match – by vomiting on his penis

Early stages of the Covid pandemic leads to WWE, AEW, TNA, and Indy Feds to begin canceling events

Audio: Young Bucks posts their personal phone number and asks fans to call and send them messages. PS: The phone number still works!

WWE / Peacock relationship begins and WWE Network ends for many fans

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Sacrifice PPV 2021

Audio: Hip Hop artist launches a track solely dedicated to Charlotte Flair

WWE signs Hank Walker, Cole Karter, Sloane Jacobs, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, Myles Borne, Sol Ruca, Kiana James, Fallon Henley, Arianna Grace, Thea Hail and Roxanne Perez

Audio: Big E breaks his silence talking about his neck injury – as only Big E can 🙂

WarnerMedia tells Tony Khan that The Briscoe Brothers are not welcome on their network

Scott Hall (63) tragically passes away after suffering several heart attacks stemming from a fall in his home

After Johnny Knoxville publicly posted Sami Zayn’s Cell phone number. And despite Sami being spammed by fans, he actually answers a few calls and Facetime requests!

Video goes viral showing Rey Mysterio approached at an airport by someone requesting over 30 autographs

Tony Khan labels much of the IWC criticizing AEW product as ‘Bots’

Audio: Saraya fined by AEW after calling the neckbeards in attendance ‘twats’

Taya Valkyrie signs with AEW and immediately challenges Jade Cargill

Nikki and Brie Bella officially exit WWE

Virgil falsely announces he will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2023

Audio: Hulk Hogan predicts The Fabulous Rougeaus will be inducted to the WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2023

Much anticipated animated TV series starring Rey Mysterio finally launches on MAX and the Cartoon Network

Audio: Mercedes Mone makes her memorable AEW debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business

Darby Allin breaks his foot in three places during a match against Jay White; blowing his chance to climb Mount Everest in 2024

Becky Lynch hangs out with President Joe Biden at the White House during St Patrick’s Day celebration

Audio: The Rock Concert returns to SmackDown to hype up the WrestleMania 40 match between Roman Reigns and The Rock vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Audio: The Rock posts an epic uncensored tirade on social media ripping Crying Cody Rhodes, The Cody Crybabies and Mama Rhodes

And much more!

