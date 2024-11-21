This Week In Wrestling History (Week Forty-Seven) 11/18 – 11/24 (Original Broadcast 11/26/2019)

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and are posted every Thursday afternoon. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: Episode 47 (11/18 – 11/24)

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 38 Minutes

The Battle Of The Nature Boys: Buddy Rogers vs Ric Flair.

Looking back at Starrcade 83: A Flair For The Gold.

Looking back at Starrcade 84: The Million Dollar Challenge.

Audio: Twelve years before the Montreal Screwjob, there was the MSG Screwjob involving Fabulous Moolah and Wendi Richter.

Audio: Ultimate Warrior makes his WWF MSG debut – and breaks Frenchy Martin’s collarbone.

WWF Survivor Series and NWA Starrcade 87 go head to head on PPV, well sort of.

Audio: How the Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase spends Thanksgiving.

Ted Turner officially becomes the majority owner of NWA Jim Crockett Productions.

Looking back at Survivor Series 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016.

Audio: WWF superstars reveal what they are thankful for during the Thanksgiving holiday.

SNME XXIV featuring debut of Sapphire, Mr Perfect destroying Hulk Hogan’s World Title Belt, Ultimate Warrior vs Andre The Giant, The Rockers vs The Brainbusters, and more.

Audio: The Undertaker makes his WWF in ring PPV debut.

Audio: ‘The Snake Bite’. Jake Roberts’ cobra attacks Macho Man Randy Savage.

Shawn Michaels replaces Jerry Lawler for Survivor Series due to rape accusations (charges later dropped).

Looking back at WCW Battle Bowl PPV (1993).

Bull Nakano ends Alundra Blayze’ 342 day reign as WWF Womens Champiion.

Audio: Diesel / HBK Split at Survivor Series.

Bob Backlund def Bret Hart to win WWF Heavyweight Title – just to lose it to Diesel at MSG 3 days later.

Chuck Norris serves as the special enforcer of Undertaker vs Kamala: Casket Match.

Smokey Mountain Wrestling holds their last ever event.

Shawn Michaels ‘collapses’ during match on Raw.

Looking back at WCW World War 3 PPV (1995, 1997).

Audio: Vince McMahon cuts memorable USWA Promo on the fake Razor Ramon.

Audio: News reports and interviews from The ECW ‘Mass Transit Incident’ involving 17 y/o Eric Kulas and New Jack.

Audio: Billy Gunn and Road Dogg win WWF Tag Titles for the first time.

HBK and D-Generation X bring out a midget Bret Hart.

D-Generation X offers Jim The Anvil Neidhardt to be a member of DX for a night.

Looking back at WCW Mayhem PPV (1999).

Audio: Jeff Jarrett def Ron Killings to win the NWA Heavyweight Title with help from Mr Wrestling III.

Audio: Mr Wrestling III revealed as Vince Russo, cuts a scathing promo on TNA, WWE, and much more.

Steve Austin pleads no contest to domestic assault charge against Debra Williams.

Audio: Raw Roulette makes womens wrestling history: First ever WWE Womens Cage Match airs on Raw: Lita vs Victoria.

WWE stock prices, then and now.

Crooked Memphis cops arrested for corruption which included a plot to burglarize the home of Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler.

Rise and Fall of ECW tops all sports DVDs on Amazon.

Who did fans want to see jump from TNA to WWE in 2004?

One week after Eddie Guerrero passes away, Eugene is hospitalized after a drug overdose during WWE tour of England.

Following the death of Eddie Guerrero, WWE enacts a strict Wellness drug policy.

Roddy Piper hospitalized for spinal issues uncovers a diagnosis of Lymphoma Cancer.

Audio: WWE launches Mr McMahon Kiss My Ass cartoons with the first episode ‘Thanksgiving Asserole’.

WWE signs Monty Brown.

Hardbody Harrison found guilty of sex trafficking and prostitution charges.

Linda Bollea files for divorce from Hulk Hogan.

Audio: ‘I Will Never Retire’. The retirement storyline of Ric Flair begins on Raw.

Rosa Mendes makes her WWE Raw TV debut.

The Hulkamania tour of Australia holds its first event.

Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura makes his first WWE appearance in ten years.

Audio: The Miz cashes in MITB briefcase to go on and win WWE Championship.

Indy wrestler Andre Davis found guilty on 14 counts of felonious assault for not revealing to his partners he was HIV positive.

Kaitlyn arrested due to a warrant being issued for an unpaid speeding ticket.

Audio: CM Punk serves as the Official Grand Marshal of the McDonald’s Thanksgiving Parade in Chicago IL.

Audio: Sting makes a surprise appearance at WWE Survivor Series.

Sheamus cashes in MITB Briefcase to def Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

Brad Maddox fired by WWE for calling fans ‘cocky pricks’ on a live mic.

Audio: Nikki Bella def AJ Lee for the Divas Title and begins a 301 day reign as champion.

Audio: Goldberg returns to WWE and dominates Brock Lesnar.

Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille make their WWE Raw TV debuts.

Roman Reigns def Miz for the IC Title and becomes a Grand Slam Champion.

And so much more!

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S1 E47 (11/18 – 11/24) online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S1 E47 (11/18 – 11/24) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (2004-2024) WITH THIS NEWLY RELEASED 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

CLICK HERE for DTKC Merchandise Store (Shirts, Mugs and more!)

===

Remember: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 10:15PM after WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com.