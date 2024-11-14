This Week In Wrestling History (Week Forty-Six) 11/11 – 11/17 (Original Broadcast 11/19/2019)

Audio: Rocky Johnson & Tony Atlas def The Wild Samoans to win WWF Tag Team Titles.

WWF Legends Battle Royal featuring Lou Thesz, Nick Bockwinkel, Bobo Brazil, Gene Kiniski, Killer Kowalski, Ray Stevens, and others.

Looking back at NWA Clash Of The Champions IX and XXI.

Audio: Ric Flair (c) vs Terry Funk: I Quit Match for NWA Heavyweight Title.

Remember Nitron? Interesting story involving ‘Sabretooth’ (X-Men) and Kevin Nash.

Last original SNME airs on Fox and the last pairing of The Ultimate Maniacs.

Audio: Sudden departure of Ultimate Warrior puts Mr Perfect ‘turn’ on the fast track. Highlights of the Perfect/Heenan split.

Clash Of The Sexes: Madusa vs Paul E Dangerously.

Undertaker reveals an awesome looking Patriotic Betsy Ross American Flag lined inside his coat.

Chris Candido wins NWA Heavyweight Title, previously vacated by Shane Douglas.

Looking back at ECW November To Remember 1995, 1996.

Audio: Highlights from ECW N2R 1995: Taz’ profanity laced promo, Sandman dancing, Steve Austin vs Mikey, Funk/Dreamer vs Cactus/Raven and more.

Looking back at Survivor Series 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2012, 2017.

1996 WWF Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

The Rock makes his WWE PPV debut.

Audio: Ravishing Rick Rude appears on ECW TV, WWF Monday Night Raw, and WCW Monday Nitro all the same week.

Audio: ‘Bret Screwed Bret’. Infamous ’97 Vince McMahon 2 Part Interview from Raw on Bret Hart and Survivor Series.

DT looks at the affect on ratings for remainder of 1997 post Montreal Screwjob.

Audio: Road Warrior Hawk falls from the top of the Titantron.

Audio: Sid ‘viciously’ botches a promo after Kevin Nash impersonates him on Nitro.

Audio: WCW Nitro airs a Pinata On A Pole Match, which leads to the return of Dr Death Steve Williams and the debut of ‘Oklahoma’.

Audio: Kurt Angle promo leading into his WWF in ring debut.

Audio: Big Show wins an entire Survivor Series match in less than two minutes.

Audio: Steve Austin is struck by a hit and run driver.

WWF signs fitness model and radio host, Trish Stratus to a contract.

WWF No Mercy Video Game is released for the Nintendo 64.

WCW holds an international PPV airing exclusively in Germany.

Jerry Lawler returns to Raw after quitting in February due to his then wife (Stacy Carte) being released.

Audio: Ric Flair returns to WWE after 8 years and is revealed as 50% owner of WWF.

Eddie Guerrero passes away at 38 years old.

Audio Bonus: Rare Eddie Guerrero interview from 2002.

WWE airs a special episode of Raw paying tribute to Eddie Guerrero.

Looking back at TNA Genesis PPV 2005, 2006.

Ric Flair and Roddy Piper’s WWE World Tag Team Title reign comes to an end.

The Miz and John Morrison win WWE Tag Team Titles.

Audio: Save Us Y2J: Chris Jericho makes his WWE return after two years and ‘saves us’ from Randy Orton.

Brock Lesnar wins UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 91.

Audio: WWE Raw (2009) debuts a new intro and theme song.

WWE releases seven including Luke Gallows, Shad Gaspard, and Jillian Hall.

WWE presents its first ever edition of ‘WWE Old School Raw’.

‘Hulkamania: Let The Battle Begin’ press conference in Australia leaves Hulk Hogan battered and bloodied.

Matt Hardy kicked out of WWE rehab and arrested for violating a court order.

WWE announces their Top 20 Superstars of the Attitude Era.

WWE releases The Great Khali.

Grumpy Cat invades WWE as the Guest Host of Raw.

The Shield make their WWE main roster debut.

Destination America announces a TV deal with TNA for 2015.

