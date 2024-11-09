Tags
Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report (November 9, 2024): Bloodline Civil War Games Set; WWE Unveils Women’s US Title; Roman vs Solo At SNME? NXT vs Dynamite Rating; TKO COO Meets w/Vince McMahon; First Six WWE ID Recruits; Lance Anoa’i News; Elimination Chamber 2025 Details; RIP Scorpio Jr; Weekend TV And More
Here is your Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report for Saturday, November 9, 2024. Running Time: 55 Minutes.
Topics covered in this report include:
- The Bloodline Civil War Games is set for Survivor Series
- Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa (for rights to ‘Tribal Chief’ name) at Saturday Night’s Main Event?
- WWE finally announces and unveils Women’s United States Championship Title. Are the Women’s Intercontinental Championship and the return of NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships far behind?
- Malakai Black once again calls out wrestling media and engagement farmers; dismisses rumors of an early AEW exit and retirement
- NXT vs AEW Dynamite 11/6/24 Head-To-Head ratings
- WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 11/8/24 results
- AEW Collision 11/9/24 preview (non-spoiler)
- WWE announces first six (6) wrestlers signed to WWE ID program with more names on the way
- Lance Anao’i signs with WWE and headed to NXT
- WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 date and location revealed
- TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro discusses recent meeting with Vince McMahon and confirms sports betting is not coming to WWE
- RIP Rafael Nunez aka Scorpio Jr (58)
- Karl Anderson reveals nature of latest injury that will keep him out of action until Spring/Summer 2025
- AEW Press Release on All In 2025 PPV Kickoff Party
