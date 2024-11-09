Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report (November 9, 2024): Bloodline Civil War Games Set; WWE Unveils Women’s US Title; Roman vs Solo At SNME? NXT vs Dynamite Rating; TKO COO Meets w/Vince McMahon; First Six WWE ID Recruits; Lance Anoa’i News; Elimination Chamber 2025 Details; RIP Scorpio Jr; Weekend TV And More

====



DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW HALLOWEEN / FALL 2024 SPECIAL YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM EPISODE

– Download the episode here: CLICK HERE

– YouTube Live stream with Full Chat: CLICK HERE

– Episode synopsis: CLICK HERE

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (2004-2024) WITH THIS NEWLY RELEASED 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

CLICK HERE for DTKC Merchandise Store (Shirts, Mugs and more!)

====

Want to help promote Don Tony and Kevin Castle and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave DT and Kev a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show! CLICK HERE

====