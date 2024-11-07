This Week In Wrestling History (Week Forty-Five) 11/4 – 11/10 (Original Broadcast 11/12/2019)

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and are posted every Thursday afternoon. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: Episode 45 (11/4 – 11/10)

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 9 Minutes

Nick Bockwinkel begins 1,714 day reign as AWA Heavyweight Champion by defeating and ending Verne Gagne’s 2,625 day reign.

Terry Funk wins NWA US Title previously vacated by Johnny Valentine due to injuries sustained in Oct 4 plane crash.

Looking back at WWF ‘The Wrestling Classic PPV (1985).

Jerry Lawler accused of 2nd degree rape and sodomy of a 13 year old girl. Although charges would later be dropped, WWF vs USWA feud abruptly ends.

Looking back at Clash Of The Champions XXV (1993).

Audio: Vince McMahon announces the WWF departure of Macho Man Randy Savage.

Looking back at one the greatest PPV of all time; When Worlds Collide (1994).

Audio: Bret Hart On TSN OTR (1997), Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho discuss Montreal Screwjob.

Audio: What could have been, what should have been. Chris Jericho ‘Greenberg’ promo on Nitro leads to memorable spear from Goldberg. Thus prematurely ending a feud fans wanted to see.

Looking back at the Raw after Survivor Series (1997).

Audio: New Jack – Original Gangster (1998).

Dudley Boyz make ECW Tag Team Title history.

Audio: Rick Steiner reveals his Tag Team Championship partner – Judy Bagwell?

Audio: Big Boss Man ruins the funeral of The Big Show’s father.

Audio: Chris Benoit vs Madusa from Nitro.

Audio: Seven makes his memorable Nitro debut.

Audio: Arnold Schwarzenegger guest stars on Smackdown and the memorable bitch slap heard around the world.

Molly Holly makes her WWF debut on Raw.

Looking back at Ring Of Honor ‘All-Star Extravaganza’ (2002).

Lex Luger wrestles first match since passing of Miss Elizabeth.

Audio: John Cena insults Rey Mysterio (Smackdown 2003).

Audio: Vince McMahon talks burying The Undertaker.

Looking back at TNA Victory Road PPV (2004).

Audio: Macho Man Randy Savage makes TNA debut.

Joey Styles becomes lead play by play announcer on Raw.

Audio: Loud ‘You Suck’ chants lead to Kurt Angle repeating his ring entrance three times.

Audio: Eddie Guerrero wrestles last ever match before his untimely death.

Shimmer Womens Wrestling and Evolve launch their promotions.

Midway Games announces video game deal with TNA.

WWE signs Tyson Kidd.

Audio: Kevin Federline challenges John Cena to a match, and Brittany Spears files for divorce the very next day.

Ric Flair and Roddy Piper vs Rated RKO leads to DX and Big Dick Johnson violating Eric Bischoff.

Audio: CNN airs the controversial ‘Death Grip’ (2007) and grossly edits comments made by John Cena.

James Gibson announces his retirement.

Audio: After signing Hulk Hogan, Impact airs video of a meeting between Dixie Carter and TNA roster.

Looking back at 2009 Impact ratings pre and post Hogan signing.

Ric Flair marries for the fourth time (Jacqueline Beems).

Audio: Dinner Impossible airs episode featuring WWE.

Looking back at TNA Turning Point PPV (2010).

TNA debuts custom World Title belt for Jeff Hardy.

Audio: Kevin Nash last TNA appearance before leaving the company.

Audio: Mick Foley appears on TSN ‘Off The Record’ (2010).

Audio: CM Punk has some fun with a ‘TNA fan’ at a WWE house show.

WWE unveils their logo for WWE Network.

Ohio Valley Wrestling becomes the new developmental territory for TNA.

Who was voted by fans as the Mount Rushmore of WWE?

Linda McMahon loses CT Senate bid to Chris Murphy.

Yoshi Tatsu suffers series neck injury during a match against AJ Styles.

Pete Dunne makes WWE Raw debut.

AJ Styles def Jinder Mahal on Smackdown to win WWE Championship.

And so much more!

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S1 E45 (11/4 – 11/10) online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S1 E45 (11/4 – 11/10) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (2004-2024) WITH THIS NEWLY RELEASED 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

CLICK HERE for DTKC Merchandise Store (Shirts, Mugs and more!)

===

Remember: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 10:15PM after WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com.