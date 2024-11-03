WWE | AEW | IWC vs US Presidential Election | Peanut The Squirrel (RIP) | NXT/ECW vs Dynamite | Old School Wrestling Talk | ASK DT And More (Sit-Down with Don Tony 11/3/24)

The Sit-Down with Don Tony, recorded LIVE Sunday night 11/3/24.

🎤The Sit-Down with Don Tony is a live interactive discussion show about pro wrestling that streams every SUNDAY night at 8:05PM ET. We cover everything going on in the world of pro wrestling (AEW, WWE/NXT, TNA and more). We also discuss many non-wrestling topics, sports and news. Nothing is ever out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.

And based on your voting, this episode included some candid unbiased discussion about this Tuesday’s US Presidential Election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

We did do what no one else seems to be able to or wants to: Have straight up conversation about both candidates with respect given to everyone, no matter who you prefer to be the next President. No temper tantrums, no name calling, no profiling and no threats were made by anyone on both political sides of the aisle. We’re very proud of that and thank everyone who joined us live and contributed.

