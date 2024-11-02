Tags
Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report (November 3, 2024): WWE Releases Baron Corbin, Indi Hartwell & Tegan Nox; Crown Jewel Results; Bloodline/Survivor Series News; Goldberg Retirement Match Announced; Sobering and Sad Chris Bey Update; WWE/AEW TV Results; RAW Preview and More
Here is your Pro Wrestling Daily News Report for Sunday, November 3, 2024. Running Time: 49 Minutes.
Topics covered in this report include:
- WWE releases Baron Corbin, Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox
- WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Results
- Early exclusive: Story behind Sami Zayn helluva kicking Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel
- Clearing up reports of a canceled match from WWE Crown Jewel
- Bill Goldberg announces retirement match will take place for WWE in 2025. But where and against whom?
- Sad and sobering update regarding injury to Chris Bey
- GoFundMe Page launched (CLICK HERE) and Pro Wrestling Tees releases a special Chris Bey tribute Shirt (CLICK HERE) with all proceeds going directly to assist with Chris Bey’s medical bills, expenses, and recovery
- Congratulations to Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli who just got married!
- WWE SmackDown results (11/1/24)
- AEW Rampage 11/1/24 and Collision 11/2/24 results
- Cameron Grimes says he will return to WWE: Do you agree?
- WWE announces 13 additional ‘Road To Wrestling events taking place from January thru March will some notable dates absent
- WWE announces Fatal 4-Way Number One contenders match for World Heavyweight Championship for this Monday’s RAW (taking place in Saudi Arabia)
- Marko Stunt retires from pro wrestling
