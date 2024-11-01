IWC vs Undertaker/Trump, WWE, AEW, Tony Khan vs JDFromNY, Old School Wrestling Talk & More (Ep 132)
GERWECK . NET WRESTLING NEWS
- Three WWE superstars released
- Savannah Evans returns on the Halloween episode of TNA Impact
- Cody Rhodes: “I had great memories & a beautiful experience in AEW”
- Shane McMahon enters the GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame
- Recent GERWECK.NET poll results
- Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez was planned for WWE Crown Jewel
- Triple H says the WWE Crown Jewel Championships will stay in Saudi Arabia
- Impostor Alexa Bliss scams elderly man out of nearly $1 million
- Triple H lands in Riyadh (video), WWE reportedly not happy with Samantha Irvin’s social media posts
- ROH reportedly close to a TV deal, update on Kenny Omega’s return
