Pro Wrestling Daily News Report (October 30, 2024): WWE Creates Indie Wrestling Developmental Program; Chris Bey Thanks Fans; Bobby Lashley Reveals Dumb Racially Charged Feud Idea w/Gunther; Vince McMahon Launching Entertainment Company? NXT Results & Huge 11/6/24 Preview; WWE/AEW TV Ratings; Dynamite Lineup and More

Here is your Pro Wrestling Daily News Report for Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Running Time: 47 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

WWE announces the creation of ‘WWE ID’. Similar to NIL concept but developing Independent Wrestlers and involving several wrestling schools. And one in particular could directly affect AEW in an interesting way

Vince McMahon working on the creation of a new Entertainment (non-wrestling) company (think The Rock’ Seven Bucks Productions). And this will involve some former WWE personnel; but who?

Bobby Lashley reveals an incredibly stupid racially charged storyline idea he had for a feud against GUNTHER

Chris Bey issues a statement following neck surgery; thanks everyone for their support and prayers

GoFundMe Page launched ( CLICK HERE ) and Pro Wrestling Tees releases a special Chris Bey tribute Shirt ( CLICK HERE) with all proceeds going directly to assist with Chris Bey’s medical bills, expenses, and recovery

Best wishes go out to El Phantasmo (Riley Vigier) who is out indefinitely due to discovery of a cancerous tumor

NXT match results 10/29/24 and incredibly stacked early preview of 11/6/24 episode (Wednesday) going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite

AEW ‘Fright Night Dynamite’ preview (10/30/24) plus a flashback to Dynamite one year ago (results and 2023 TV rating)

WWE uses social media following 10/28/24 RAW to continue storyline: The Miz kidnapped by Wyatt Sicks and Karrion Kross’ humorous reaction to the news

WWE RAW 10/28/24 and SmackDown 10/25/24 ratings

AEW Rampage 10/25/24 and Collision 10/26/24 ratings

Programming Note: Your next pro wrestling daily news update will be Friday November 1, 2024

====

===



====

====

====

