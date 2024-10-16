Tags
Pro Wrestling Daily News Report (October 17, 2024): Big NXT Ratings Drop; Powerhouse Hobbs Cleared; Lexis King Wants Brian Pillman In WWE HOF; Danielson GOAT? Halloween Havoc News; AEW Dynamite Results; Bellas Mom Divorces John Laurinaitis; WWE Speed Result and More
Here is your Pro Wrestling Daily News Report for Thursday, October 17, 2024. Running Time: 42 Minutes.
Topics covered in this report include
- Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr) emphatically wants his father Brian Pillman inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame
- AEW positioning Darby Allin to be (battling BCC/Elite) to what Sting was for WCW (when battling NWO)?
- Tony Schiavone calls Bryan Danielson the greatest of all time above even Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels. Do you agree?
- NXT 10/15/24 without WWE main roster stars appearing takes a significant ratings hit
- DT explains the source of NXT 10/15/24 rating of 940K incorrectly reported earlier
- AEW Dynamite 10/16/24 results: BCC puts everyone on notice.. Jay White vs Christian Cage.. Mercedes Mone vs Queen Aminata.. Shelton Benjamin vs Lio Rush.. FTR, Okada and Young Bucks in action.. Adam Cole and MJF appear and more
- AEW files to trademark ‘Fright Night Dynamite’ for future Dynamite episodes during the end of each October
- Kathy Colace, mother of The Garcia (Bella) twins, divorces John Laurinaitis
- Powerhouse Hobbs reveals he is clearing for in-ring return
- Sheamus vs Vinci: Result from WWE Speed Men’s Number One Contenders tournament
- NXT Halloween Havoc 2024: New matches added
