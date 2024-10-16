Pro Wrestling Daily News Report (October 17, 2024): Big NXT Ratings Drop; Powerhouse Hobbs Cleared; Lexis King Wants Brian Pillman In WWE HOF; Danielson GOAT? Halloween Havoc News; AEW Dynamite Results; Bellas Mom Divorces John Laurinaitis; WWE Speed Result and More

Want to help promote Don Tony and Kevin Castle and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave DT and Kev a review!

Pickup a Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show T-Shirt, and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show! CLICK HERE or HERE (DTKC MERCH)

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show! CLICK HERE