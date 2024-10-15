Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 10/14/24

Enjoy this episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, recorded Monday night, 10/14/24. Synopsis is posted below.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW 10/14/24 Recap and Review (St Louis, MO)

Could The Bloodline cause Jey Uso to lose the IC Title back to Bron Breakker? And will it lead to Jimmy Uso convincing Jey Uso to rejoin Roman Reigns?

Latest dirt sheet news story involving The Rock and WrestleMania 41 may be the biggest bullsh** story of 2024

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 news and rumors including: could Brock Lesnar be returning in Saudi Arabia?

Why is WWE having such a hard time elevating let alone using Wyatt Sicks on a regular basis

The Wednesday Night War is returning: NXT vs AEW Dynamite going head-to-head Election Week 2024

Spokesperson for Janel Grant is publicly turning Vince McMahon case into a clown show – and wrestling community is loving it

TNA adds an ‘NXT in TNA’ section of its streaming platform (TNA+)

NXT 10/15/24 Preview: No 1 Contender’s Match: Wes Lee vs Ethan Page vs Je’Von Evans; Stephanie Vaquer vs Wren Sinclair; Nikkita Lyons vs Lola Vice; Halloween Havoc Wheel returns and more

Shinsuke Nakamura announced for Pro Wrestling Noah event 1/1/25

Interesting observation about wrestlers and promotions paying tribute to Bryan Danielson on social media

Interesting observation about some of the ‘final’ matches involving Bryan Danielson

Roll Call! Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts, became a YouTube/Patreon Channel Member, and/or posted a DTKC Show reviews on Apple and Spotify

Announcement: The next special Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show YouTube livestream will air Sunday night, October 27, 2024 at 8PM ET. Live link will be posted next week

