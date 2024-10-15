Tags
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 10/14/24
Enjoy this episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, recorded Monday night, 10/14/24. Synopsis is posted below.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE RAW 10/14/24 Recap and Review (St Louis, MO)
- Could The Bloodline cause Jey Uso to lose the IC Title back to Bron Breakker? And will it lead to Jimmy Uso convincing Jey Uso to rejoin Roman Reigns?
- Latest dirt sheet news story involving The Rock and WrestleMania 41 may be the biggest bullsh** story of 2024
- WWE Crown Jewel 2024 news and rumors including: could Brock Lesnar be returning in Saudi Arabia?
- Why is WWE having such a hard time elevating let alone using Wyatt Sicks on a regular basis
- The Wednesday Night War is returning: NXT vs AEW Dynamite going head-to-head Election Week 2024
- Spokesperson for Janel Grant is publicly turning Vince McMahon case into a clown show – and wrestling community is loving it
- TNA adds an ‘NXT in TNA’ section of its streaming platform (TNA+)
- NXT 10/15/24 Preview: No 1 Contender’s Match: Wes Lee vs Ethan Page vs Je’Von Evans; Stephanie Vaquer vs Wren Sinclair; Nikkita Lyons vs Lola Vice; Halloween Havoc Wheel returns and more
- Shinsuke Nakamura announced for Pro Wrestling Noah event 1/1/25
- Interesting observation about wrestlers and promotions paying tribute to Bryan Danielson on social media
- Interesting observation about some of the ‘final’ matches involving Bryan Danielson
- Roll Call! Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts, became a YouTube/Patreon Channel Member, and/or posted a DTKC Show reviews on Apple and Spotify
- Announcement: The next special Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show YouTube livestream will air Sunday night, October 27, 2024 at 8PM ET. Live link will be posted next week
====
