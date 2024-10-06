Tags
Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report (October 6, 2024) WWE Bad Blood Results, The Rock, Jimmy Uso, Raquel Return; Kevin Owens Attacks Cody Rhodes; Triple H Debuts Two New Titles; Gunther vs Goldberg? WWE/AEW Weekend TV Results; RAW Preview; AJ Styles TNA HOF? Taz/Surgery News; Nikki Garcia/Artem Get Dual Restraining Orders and More
Here is your Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report for Sunday, October 6, 2024. Running Time: 45 Minutes.
Topics covered in this report include:
- WWE Bad Blood 2024 match results
- The Rock, Jimmy Uso and Raquel Rodriguez make surprising returns at WWE Bad Blood
- Kevin Owens attacks Cody Rhodes following Bad Blood in front of lots of fans and camera phones
- Triple H announces new men’s and women’s WWE Crown Jewel Championship Titles. Putting aside one very cool detail behind the concept, they are nothing more than annual trophies
- List of WWE Hall Of Famers and celebrities present at WWE Bad Blood including confrontation between GUNTHER and Bill Goldberg
- WWE Raw 10/7/24 Preview and programming reminder
- AJ Styles suffers foot injury on SmackDown?
- WWE SmackDown 10/4/24 results (including dark matches)
- WWE posts video teasing the imminent debut of Motor City Machine Guns
- AJ Styles rumored to be next inductee into TNA Hall Of Fame (to take place at Bound For Glory PPV)
- Taz written off AEW commentating duties due to upcoming knee replacement surgery
- Several news outlets are reporting that Miro was granted his early release from AEW
- Nia Jax says her 2021 release from WWE was the best thing that could have happened to her
- AEW Rampage 10/4/24 and Collision 10/5/24 results and programming note regarding next weekend’s AEW TV
- Nikki Garcia (Bella) and Artem Chigvinstev file restraining orders against each other. And the details provided by both parties to the court is quite bizarre
- Programming Reminder: Sit-Down w/Don Tony streams live tonight (Sunday 10/6/24) at 8:05PM ET on YouTube. LIVE LINK: https://youtube.com/live/fOtuve8zIXg
