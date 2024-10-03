This Week In Wrestling History (Week Forty) 9/30 – 10/6 (Original Broadcast 10/08/2019)

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by DoThis Week In Wrestling History (Week Forty) 9/30 – 10/6 (Original Broadcast 10/08/2019)n Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and are posted every Thursday afternoon. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: Episode 40 (9/30 – 10/6)

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 15 Minutes

Ken Patera retires from powerlifting to become a pro wrestler.

Plane carrying Ric Flair, Johnny Valentine, Tim Woods and others crashes in Wilmington, NC.

Audio: Ric Flair’s detailed account of the plane crash.

First incarnation of Midnight Express def Rock n Roll Express to win NWA Mid America Tag Titles.

Dynamic Duo (Gino Hernandez and Chris Adams) lose a Hair vs Hair match against Kevin & Kerry Von Erich.

Audio: Highlights of Uncle Elmer wedding from Saturday Night’s Main Event. Joyce pelted in the head with trash and The Body loves it!

Rockin’ Robin becomes last WWF Womens Champion before title is deactivated (for the first time) in 1990.

Chris Jericho and Lance Storm make their pro wrestling debuts – against each other!

Looking back at WWF ‘The Battle Royal’ from London, England.

Vince McMahon sends Macho Man to USWA to face Jerry Lawler for USWA Unified Heavyweight Title.

Audio: Macho Man and Vince McMahon USWA Promos.

Audio: Memorable Cactus Jack ECW promo on Tommy Dreamer and dreams of going to WCW.

Audio: Steve Austin cuts his first Anti-WCW promo on ECW TV.

Steve Austin makes first ECW House Show appearance.

Looking back at ECW Ultimate Jeopardy 1996.

Audio: HBK vs Undertaker battle in the first ever Hell In A Cell Match, plus a memorable debut by Kane.

Audio: Controversial interview between Vince McMahon and Melanie Pillman, just one day after the death of Brian Pillman.

Audio: Jim Cornette’s first of several memorable ‘shoots’ on Raw.

Audio: Faarooq cuts a great promo on Steve Austin.

Audio: After having his leg injured by Kane and Undertaker, Vince McMahon has three memorable hospital visits (Mick Foley, Mr Socko’s debut, and ‘Dr’ Austin.

Audio: Owen Hart walks out of Raw and WWF.

WCW strips Lenny Lane of Cruiserweight Title due to pressure over his gay character.

Bret Hart and Chris Benoit have memorable Nitro match paying tribute to the late Owen Hart.

Darren Drozdov paralyzed in a match against D-Lo Brown.

Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara abruptly leave WWF and sign with WCW.

Audio: ECW on TNN airs controversial interview with Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch.

Audio: Booker T def Jeff Jarrett to win WCW Title (previously vacated by Vince Russo).

Audio: Infamous Wrestlecrap moment involving Booker T and a photo of Scott Hall.

Juventud Guerrera arrested in Australia during WCW tour.

Looking back at ROH ‘Glory By Honor’ 2002 and the attempts to run XPW out of Philly.

Audio: Big Show and Eddie Guerrero tamper with each other’s burritos.

Audio: Carlito makes WWE TV debut and wins US Title.

Audio: Steve Austin stuns Linda (and the entire McMahon family) at WWE Raw: Homecoming.

John Cena surrenders WWE Title after suffering serious injury.

Kurt Angle arrested on DUI charges.

Hulk Hogan signs deal with NBC to host American Gladiators reboot.

Audio: Tony Atlas speaks on confrontation with CM Punk in OVW.

Sandman pleads guilty from incident during Capt Lou Albano’s birthday party.

Looking back at WWE Hell In A Cell PPV 2010.

Smackdown debuts on MyNetworkTV.

CM Punk main events first ever episode of Main Event.

Audio: Batista makes his MMA debut.

Tommy Dreamer’s House Of Hardcore holds first ever event.

Cody Rhodes & Goldust reinstated by WWE after defeating The Shield.

Prince Puma becomes first ever Lucha Underground Champion.

Audio: Matt Hardy vacates TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

Audio: Memorable Bayley vs Sasha Banks Ironman Match from NXT Takeover: Respect.

Broken Hardys win TNA Tag Titles from Abyss and Crazy Steve in ‘The Great War’.

And so much more!

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S1 E40 (9/30 – 10/6) online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S1 E40 (9/30 – 10/6) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

Remember: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com.

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 7 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====