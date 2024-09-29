Tags
Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report (September 29, 2024): NXT Lands TV-14 Rating On CW; AEW Adds Injury Time To Rey Fenix’ Contract; TNA News; MJF Lands Role In Happy Gilmore 2; WWE/AEW Weekend TV Results; RAW Preview; DTKC Show News and More
Here is your Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report for Sunday, September 29, 2024. Running Time: 52 Minutes.
Topics covered in this report include:
- WWE SmackDown 9/27/24 results: Kevin Owens/Randy Orton vs Solo Sikoa/Jacob Fatu; Bayley vs Naomi for Bad Blood Title shot; Andrade vs Carmelo Hayes; Michin vs Piper Niven; Cody Rhodes and more
- NXT on CW Network listed as rating TV-14. DT thoroughly explains the reasoning behind the rating
- NXT Live results 9/27/24 featuring Giulia vs Wren Sinclair, Nikkita Lyons returns, Meta Four vs Fatal Influence, Tag Team Title Match and more
- AEW adds ‘injury time’ to Rey Fenix’ contract, blocking any imminent debut of Lucha Brothers in WWE. However, DT has news about a compromise being discussed between both sides
- Wrestling media world suddenly silent about CNBC news report that Warner Bros Discovery and AEW are about to sign a new TV deal
- Saraya signs contract extension to remain with AEW
- MJF lands a movie role in Happy Gilmore 2 (starring Adam Sandler)
- TNA forced to cancel upcoming shows in Spartanburg, SC due to Hurricane Helene (refunds available)
- Nick Nemeth (c) vs Joe Hendry for TNA World Championship announced for Bound For Glory PPV
- Lei Ying Lee makes successful TNA in-ring debut on Impact
- WWE RAW 9/30/24 preview (Final RAW before Bad Blood)
- AEW Rampage 9/27/24 and Collision 9/28/24 results
- Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 9/30/24 Preview: WWE RAW recap, NXT 10/1 (CW Network debut) and Bad Blood Preview and Predictions, Mr McMahon Netflix Docuseries review and more
====
====
====
====
====
