Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 9/23/24
Enjoy this episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, recorded Monday night, 9/23/24. Synopsis is posted below.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker for Intercontinental Championship. The IWC and some media are already making unsubstantiated claims as to why Bron dropped the Title so soon. DT and Kev have some thoughts
- WWE RAW 9/23/24 Recap and Review from Ontario, California
- Vince McMahon slams Netflix in a statement and claiming deception ahead of the Mr McMahon Docuseries airing this Wednesday (9/25/24) on Netflix
- Attorney for Janel Grant (Ann Callis) responds to Vince McMahon’s statement
- DT/KC compare the finish of the Vince McMahon docuseries to Bret Hart ‘Wrestling With Shadows’. This time though, we need a Bret moment on the documentary and say that ‘Vince screwed Vince’
- WWE vignette on RAW teases the coming of Lucha Brothers? Return of Viking Raiders?
- WWE Bad Blood 2024 updates including: Dominik Mysterio locked in a shark cage suspended above the ring!
- Rikishi thinks WWE is pushing Jacob Fatu too fast. Do you agree?
- Hikuleo added internally to NXT roster
- WWE adds Giulia’s profile and bio to WWE roster page
- WWE announces the on-sale date for WrestleMania 41 tickets
- Congratulations to Elton Prince (Pretty Deadly) and Kelly Kincaid on the birth of their daughter over the weekend!
- Congratulations to Kit Wilson (Pretty Deadly) and Stevie Turner who got married over the weekend!
- Bron Breakker and Goldberg spotted together at Baylor vs Colorado Buffaloes Football game
- Thunder Rosa throws out the first pitch at the San Diego Padres vs White Sox baseball game
- WWE NXT On CW gets its own official NASCAR race car
- NXT 9/24/24 preview: NXT on CW Network Press Conference w/Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Ethan Page, Trick Willaims and more; Grayson Waller Effect; Gallows and Anderson vs Hank and Tank; Kelani Jordan defends NA Title vs Wren Sinclair; Ridge Holland vs Riley Osbourne and more
- Ric Flair and Wendy Barlow have once again split up
- Reminder: WWE Monday Night RAW episodes from October 7, 2024 to the end of the year will be TWO HOURS (8PM to 10PM)
- Reminder: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show episodes from October 7, 2024 to the end of the year will begin at 10:15PM ET (previously 11:15PM)
- Roll Call! Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts, became a YouTube/Patreon Channel Member, and/or posted a DTKC Show reviews on Apple and Spotify
====
CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW (9/23/24) EPISODE online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (9/23/24)
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (9/23/24)
CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS ONLY VERSION of DTKC SHOW (9/23/24)
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
====
CHECK OUT THIS PAST WEEK’S PRO WRESTLING DAILY NEWS UPDATES:
- SUNDAY 9/22/24 NEWS REPORT: CLICK HERE
- FRIDAY 9/20/24 NEWS REPORT: CLICK HERE
- THURSDAY 9/19/24 NEWS REPORT: CLICK HERE
- WEDNESDAY 9/18/24 NEWS REPORT: CLICK HERE
- SUNDAY 9/15/24 NEWS REPORT: CLICK HERE
====
Want to help promote Don Tony and Kevin Castle and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave DT and Kev a review!
Pickup a Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show T-Shirt, and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show! CLICK HERE
Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show! CLICK HERE
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 9/16/2024 EPISODE
– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240916
– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full 2+ hour episode w/added pics and video): https://youtu.be/VI01Gv43OUw
– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-5uw
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW SEPTEMBER 2024 SPECIAL YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM EPISODE
– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240915
– YouTube Live stream with Full Chat: https://youtube.com/live/R0_KLHMcryQ
– Episode synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-5up
====
Remember: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com.
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:
You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 7 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)
CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!
YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:
Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.
CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!
====
MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!
- Brent Webster
- Hassan AL- Hashmi
- Demarcus
- JRDiehl96
- Scott Taylor
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Bruno Caamano
- Jon Reynolds
- George Morris
- Matt Ragan
- Chris Lumnah
- Anthony Smith
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Lyndsay N
- Aaron S
- Tim Everhardt
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Matt Buller
- Tommy Pockesci
- Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)
- Tom Nelson
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Craig Neuens
- Edward Vary
- Roger Rubio
- Alton Ehia
- David Peralta
- Adam Fried
- Chardae Hill
- Christopher Demars
- Derek Brewer
- James Gruesome
- Garcia Akane
- D Boy Gentleman
- Bubba Collins
- Aaron From Anaheim
- Whisperer Rob
- Brian
- Liam Savage
- David Nero
- Lyndsay Neale
- Nathan Moyers
- CHI IoU
- Vernon Somoza
- Jake Schuster
- Matt Manley
- Daryl Macias
- Montez Sesley
- Rafy
- Brandon Mancini
- Issac Foxx
- Ima Goodnow
SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
====
CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR ANDROID
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW MERCHANDISE!
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE: UPCOMING WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (ET):
- DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE Mondays 11:15PM on DTKCDiscord.com
- PRO WRESTLING DAILY NEWS UPDATES: Pro Wrestling news updates posted every day!
- DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE Tuesdays 8:30PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
- THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted Thursdays 4PM at DonTony.com
- CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE Thursdays 8:30PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
- THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: LIVE Sundays at 8PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPV REVIEWS: (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
- THE DON TONY SHOW: Special Episodes (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/DTKCShow
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: https://www.wrestling-news.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
You must be logged in to post a comment.