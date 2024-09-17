Tags
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 9/16/24
Enjoy this episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, recorded Monday night, 9/16/24. Synopsis is posted below.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE RAW 9/16/24 Recap and Review from Portland, Oregon featuring: Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed epic brawl, Gunther still says No to Sami, CM Punk vows to make Drew bleed, Not a good day for the New Day; War of words between Bron Breakker and Jey Uso, Damian Priest battles Dirty Dom, Bianca Belair vs Iyo Sky, Sheamus fails to make Pete Dunne his ‘butch’, Zoey Stark vs Natalya and more
- Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu officially added to WWE Bad Blood
- Will Reigns/Rhodes alliance result in Randy Orton turning on Cody Rhodes, and The Rock turning on Roman Reigns leading to Reigns vs Rock and Orton vs Rhodes at WrestleMania 41
- Kofi Kingston MUST hold a 10 Year New Day Anniversary celebration on RAW. Big E MUST attend. Xavier Woods MUST destroy Kofi at the celebrating. And if they want to get nuclear heat, Xavier Woods MUST assault Big E as well
- Venu Sports Anti-Trust lawsuit partly to blame for AEW/WBD TV deal announcement delay? DT and Kev provide a follow-up to last month’s conversation. And they explain why the latest lawsuit news will help expedite AEW/WBD TV deal announcement
- Wyatt Sicks channels their inner Max Headroom
- ‘Yeet’ is quickly turning into the new ‘What’
- More programming details about upcoming Mr McMahon documentary airing on Netflix September 25, 2024
- WWE Bad Blood 2024: Latest card, news and rumored matches
- Props to Kevin Nash for attempting to diffuse the situation with Logan Paul
- Dave Bautista’ new movie (The Killers Game) bombed at the box office. And his new look is not doing him any favors in Hollywood either
- WWE coming to Wembley Stadium in 2025 for SummerSlam or Clash At The Castle?
- Wade Barrett hints at a return to the ring for one more match (opponent revealed): Would you want to see it?
- Cody Rhodes tops 2024 PWI Top 500: DT and Kev break down the Top 25 and other notable rankings across PWI500 including the reason Roman Reigns did not make the list
- Motor City Machine Guns on their way to NXT while Lucha Bros are heading to main WWE roster. DT/KC explain why this makes total sense
- Undertaker reveals the one match that could lure him out of retirement. Would you want to see it?
- Reminder: WWE Monday Night RAW episodes from October 7, 2024 to the end of the year will be TWO HOURS (8PM to 10PM)
- Reminder: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show episodes from October 7, 2024 to the end of the year will begin at 10:15PM ET (previously 11:15PM)
- Congratulations to Marina Tucker on her engagement!
- Best wishes go out to Thunder Rosa, who suffered a concussion and out of action for the foreseeable future
- Athena (Ember Moon) makes Ring Of Honor history
- NXT 9/17/24 preview featuring CM Punk announcement, Ethan Page/Trick Williams contract signing, Lola Vice vs Jacy Jayne, Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley vs Rosemary and Wendy Choo, Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander vs Myles Borne and Tavion Heights. Ashante Adonis vs Eddy Thorpe and more
