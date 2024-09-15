Tags
Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report (September 15, 2024): Cody Aligns w/Roman, Faces Solo/Fatu At Bad Blood; SmackDown Returns To USA Network; ID Of Ricky; RAW/Netflix and Survivor Series News; TNA Victory Road Results; Steph De Lander Needs Neck Surgery; NXT 10/8 Event Moved; WWE/AEW TV Results; RAW Preview And More
Here is your Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report for Sunday September 15, 2024. Running Time: 70 Minutes. Note: Your next Pro Wrestling Daily News Report will be posted Wednesday 9/18/24.
Topics covered in this report include:
- WWE SmackDown return to USA Network reveals a new logo, new video intro and new theme music
- Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu officially added to WWE Bad Blood
- Controversy erupts online over Lucha Bros and Motor City Machine Guns on their way to WWE main roster and NXT
- Mercedes Mone gets ballsy about the ‘extreme violence’ at All Out and lack of family friendly content in AEW
- TNA Victory Road 2024 PPV results and latest Impact rating
- Steph De Lander out of action 6-10 months due to neck surgery
- WWE SmackDown 9/13/24 recap and review
- Identity of ‘Ricky’ (during Kevin Owens/Randy Orton vs Austin Theory/Grayson Waller match) revealed
- Vicki Guerrero, Rob Van Dam, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Gunther, Damian Priest and others appear ringside at SmackDown
- WWE Survivor Series sells over 15,000 tickets on its first day and already almost sold out
- Randy Orton and Kevin Owens questioning Cody Rhodes’ decision on next week’s SmackDown could begin the road to Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41
- Hey USA Network, the fans were chanting ‘OTC’ not ‘Holy Sh**’
- DT explains why WWE Raw will likely return to a three hour show on Netflix
- Attention Missouri WWE fans: NXT 10/8/24 (hosted by Randy Orton) event MOVED from Enterprise Center in St Louis to The Factory at The District in Chesterfield
- WWE RAW 9/16/24 preview: Damian Priest vs Dominik Mysterio; Braun Strowman vs Bronson Reed, CM Punk appears and more
- Congratulations to Lyra Valkyria and LJ Cleary on their engagement
- More reports come in calling bullsh*t about MGK claim of cursing out Randy Orton at SummerSlam
- Somewhere on Friday 9/13/24, Hulk Hogan was smiling from ear to ear. DT explains why
- AEW Rampage 9/13/24 and Collision 9/14/24 results
- Chris Jericho and WWE apply for new trademarks
====
Announcement: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Special YouTube livestream will air Sunday night, September 15, 2024 at 8PM ET. Live link: https://youtube.com/live/R0_KLHMcryQ
====
