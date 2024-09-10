Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 9/9/24
Enjoy this episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, recorded Monday night, 9/9/24. Synopsis is posted below.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE RAW 9/9/24 Recap and Review from Calgary, Alberta Canada featuring the road to Bad Blood, Gunther epic burn to Bret Hart, Gunther/Sami Zayn get physical, Wyatt Sicks vs American Made Street Fight, No 1 Contender for Bron Breakker’ IC Title determined, Dirty Dom vs Dragon Lee, Balor vs Mysterio, Womens Tag Team Title match, Natalya returns and more
- CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Hell In A Cell Match officially added to WWE Bad Blood
- Name of the artist and song used in the Wyatt Sicks/American Made video package on RAW
- WWE announces Monday Night RAW episodes from October 7, 2024 to the end of the year will be TWO HOURS (8PM to 10PM)
- Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show episodes from October 7, 2024 to the end of the year will begin at 10:15PM ET (previously 11:15PM)
- WWE Bad Blood 2024: Several matches added, latest news and rumors
- WWE announces Survivor Series 2024 returning to Canada (Vancouver, British Columbia) 11/30/24 at Rogers Arena
- Hulk Hogan (complete with beer buzz) appears on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive Podcast and makes a bizarre statement that fans ‘forgave and love’ Chris Benoit and will forgive and love Logan Paul too
- Kevin Nash and Logan Paul having an intense war of words online; and that is a shoot!
- DT/KC discuss the photo leaked online showing many WWE wrestlers practicing together in ring before RAW leading into Bash In Berlin
- Odyssey Jones abruptly fired from WWE: If you tuned into last week’s DTKC Show, the reason DT and Kev had speculated turned out to be true
- Interesting Kiana James update from our original discussion from two weeks ago (8/23/24)
- MVP lays it into WWE claiming Hurt Business was reforming but abruptly dropped without explanation. DT and Kev point out one big issue that no interviewers want to address with MVP
- NXT 9/10/24 preview featuring Giulia vs Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace’ Open Challenge for Knockouts Title, Pete Dunne vs Trick Williams Last Man Standing Match, Street Profits (replacing The Rascals) vs Axiom/Frazier for Tag Titles, Andre Chase vs Ridge Holland, Charlie Dempsey defends Heritage Cup vs Je’Von Evans and more
- Chris Van Vliet interview with Damian Priest is a fun watch
- Jacqueline signs a Nostalgia deal (Legends contract) with WWE
- WWE Shop releases CM Punk Friendship Bracelet and a new Dominik Mysterio ‘Daddy Dom’ Shirt
- Roll Call! Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts, became a YouTube/Patreon Channel Member, and/or posted a DTKC Show reviews on Apple and Spotify
Announcement: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Special YouTube livestream will air Sunday night, September 15, 2024 at 8PM ET. Live link: https://youtube.com/live/R0_KLHMcryQ
====
CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW (9/9/24) EPISODE online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (9/9/24)
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (9/9/24)
CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS ONLY VERSION of DTKC SHOW (9/9/24) ***POSTED ONLINE TUE 9/10/24 AFTER 4PM ET***
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
====
CHECK OUT THIS PAST WEEK’S PRO WRESTLING DAILY NEWS UPDATES:
- MONDAY 9/9/24 NEWS REPORT: CLICK HERE
- SUNDAY 9/8/24 NEWS REPORT: CLICK HERE
- FRIDAY 9/6/24 NEWS REPORT: CLICK HERE
- WEDNESDAY 9/4/24 NEWS REPORT: CLICK HERE
- MONDAY 9/2/24 NEWS REPORT: CLICK HERE
====
Want to help promote Don Tony and Kevin Castle and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave DT and Kev a review!
Pickup a Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show T-Shirt, and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show! CLICK HERE
Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show! CLICK HERE
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 09/2/2024 EPISODE
– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240902
– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full 2+ hour episode w/added pics and video): https://youtu.be/senyjHPpjpQ
– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-5qW
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW AUGUST 2024 SPECIAL YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM EPISODE
– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240811
– YouTube Live stream with Full Chat: https://youtube.com/live/uM1LvIwUaNI
– Episode synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-5lN
Remember: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com.
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:
You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 7 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)
CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!
YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:
Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.
CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!
====
CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR ANDROID
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW MERCHANDISE!
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE: UPCOMING WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (ET):
- DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE Mondays 11:15PM on DTKCDiscord.com
- PRO WRESTLING DAILY NEWS UPDATES: Pro Wrestling news updates posted every day!
- DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE Tuesdays 8:30PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
- THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted Thursdays 4PM at DonTony.com
- CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE Thursdays 8:30PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
- THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: LIVE Sundays at 8PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPV REVIEWS: (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
- THE DON TONY SHOW: Special Episodes (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/DTKCShow
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: https://www.wrestling-news.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
You must be logged in to post a comment.