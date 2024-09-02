Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 9/2/24

This episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, recorded Monday night, 9/2/24 is LOADED (see synopsis below). Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW 8/26/24 Recap and Review from Denver, CO: Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett Commentary Team debut.. Road To Bad Blood begins.. CM Punk wants Gunther but Drew McIntyre has other plans (RIP Bracelet).. Sami Zayn also wants Gunther.. Damian Priest/Jey Uso vs Finn Balor/JD McDonough.. Ilja/Braun advance in IC Title Contenders Tournament.. Maxxine Dupri flies.. New Day want Tag Title shot and more

Wyatt Sicks vs American Made: Eight Person Mixed Tag Street Fight set for next week’s RAW but with one small flaw

Bronson Reed removed from IC Championship Tournament after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Get well soon big man!

Odyssey Jones’ profile removed from WWE website and internal roster. And noone seems to know why

Tegan Nox is quite healthy and quite unhappy with WWE

Sid Eudy (Vicious, Justice, Sycho Sid) laid to rest. DT and Kev share the obituary and tribute shared by the Eudy Family. RIP Sid.

DT/KC discuss Giulia’s NXT debut and if she could land a Title Match when NXT moves to CW Network

Is the current NXT Women’s Division the top Women’s Division in all of wrestling? DT/KC discuss.

DT and Kev discuss their top pick who will leave AEW and make the biggest impact in NXT’ immediate future

Is Bron Breakker correct when telling Jey Uso that The Steiners have never lost to anyone from Jey’s Family (ie: Samoan Swat Team)? DT and Kev have the answer

WWE Bash In Berlin results and grade

DT/KC clarify what WWE is actually hyping with ‘WWE Week’ featuring RAW, SmackDown and NXT over the next three weeks on USA

Randy Orton, Asuka, Nikki Cross and Humberto Carrillo sign multi-year contract extensions to remain with WWE

Karrion Kross suggests WWE create an Extreme Wrestling Championship. Do you agree?

DT and Kev discuss the recent arrest of Artem Chigvintsev for spousal abuse on wife Nikki Garcia (Bella)

Addressing BS reports that WWE RAW viewers have gone down since The Rock left RAW after WrestleMania 40

Censor Police force WWE’s hand telling roster to watch it with the profanity on camera

Chris Van Vliet interview with Jesse Ventura is a must watch

Victoria signs a Nostalgia deal (Legends contract) with WWE

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) claims he said ‘Fu*k you’ to Randy Orton’s face during SummerSlam. Do you believe him?

