Pro Wrestling Daily News Report (August 26, 2024): AEW All In 2024 Results; Giulia Wrestles Final Match In Japan; JBL Appears At GCW; WWE Cancels SuperShow; Gunther Battles Ilja; RAW Preview and More
Here is your Pro Wrestling Daily News Report for Monday, August 26, 2024. Running Time: 15 Minutes. Note: With ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ airing this evening (8/26/24), your next Pro Wrestling Daily News Report will be Wednesday morning 8/28/24.
Topics covered in this report include:
- AEW All In 2024 PPV quick results (London, England)
- Swerve Strickland signs AEW contract extension during All-In (Zero Hour) PPV Pre Show
- WWE SuperShow results (8/25/24) from Rotterdam, Netherlands featuring GUNTHER vs Ilja Dragunov, The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles and more
- Ricochet makes his AEW in ring debut at All In
- Giulia wrestles her final match in Japan and is now on her way to WWE/NXT
- Wembley Stadium revealed they will be the location for AEW All In 2026
- AEW Forbidden Door 2025 officially announced for London
- AEW Grand Slam 2025 officially announced for Australia
- NXT LIVE event results (8/24/24) from Orlando, FL
- JBL makes another surprise wrestling appearance. And this time, it’s GCW and a pair of clotheslines to Effy
- GCW Homecoming Night 1 results (8/24/24) from Atlantic City, NJ
- WWE cancels upcoming SuperShow event
- Brie Garcia (Bella) appears on AEW Close Up Podcast with Renee Paquette
- WWE RAW preview 8/26/24: Final RAW before Bash In Berlin, Judgment Day, Terror Twins, Randy Orton, Uncle Howdy vs Chad Gable, Bronson Reed vs Braun Strowman and more
CLICK HERE to listen to WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS REPORT (8/26/24) online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS REPORT (8/26/24)
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS REPORT (8/26/24)
CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VERSION of WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS REPORT (8/26/24)
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content
====
====
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 08/19/2024 EPISODE
– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240819
– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full 2+ hour episode w/added pics and video):
– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-5o0
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW AUGUST 2024 SPECIAL YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM EPISODE
– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240811
– YouTube Live stream with Full Chat: https://youtube.com/live/uM1LvIwUaNI
– Episode synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-5lN
Remember: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com.
====
====
====
