Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 8/26/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 8/26/24.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW 8/26/24 Recap and Review from Providence, RI: Final RAW before Bash In Berlin; Uncle Howdy vs Chad Gable; Braun Strowman vs Bronson Reed; IC Championship Tournament Matches; Judgement Day; Damian Priest/Rhea Ripley; Kross recruiting The Miz? and more

RIP Sid Eudy (Sid Vicious, Sid Justice), who passed away at 63 after a long battle with cancer. DT and Kev pay tribute.

WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 Preview and Predictions (including full betting odds)

WWE ranks the Top 10 current entrances: And Joe Hendry is on the list

John Cena says that Roman Reigns is the GOAT. Do you agree?

Rikishi says Jey Uso should consider leaving WWE and sign with AEW due to lack of direction. Seriously.

Ricochet’s first AEW singles match opponent revealed

Matt Cardona wants to finish his pro wrestling career in WWE. Do you prefer WWE bring him back as Matt Cardona or as Zack Ryder?

