Pro Wrestling Daily News Report (August 23, 2024): Mauro Ranallo Returning; Rich Swann Arrested & Suspended; AEW Dynamite Main Event Rating Tanks; NXT Faction Gets A Name; Ricky Starks Still w/AEW; NXT vs Family Feud; SmackDown Preview and More
Here is your Pro Wrestling Daily News Report for Friday, August 23, 2024. Running Time: 37 Minutes. Note: Your Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report will be posted Sunday morning 8/25/24.
Topics covered in this report include:
- Mauro Ranallo returning to pro wrestling as lead commentator for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling
- Ricochet signs multi-year contract with AEW; expected to debut at AEW All In
- TNA suspends Rich Swann after discovering June 2024 arrest for public intoxication. It’s the second arrest for the same crime in less than two years. DT has obtained the entire case files for both arrests and discusses what went down
- AEW Dynamite 8/21/24 rating drops below 700K. And you have the final 24 minutes of Dynamite to thank for it; not the DNC
- NXT Faction gets a name: Ain’t nothing like the real thing, baby
- Where is Kiana James?
- Chris Jericho addresses the ‘Please Retire’ chants at AEW events and social media
- Mandy Rose returning to pro wrestling for the first time since WWE release in December 2022
- DNC wasn’t the only competition NXT faced 8/20/24
- Celebrity Family Feud rating (WWE Men vs WWE Women)
- Tony Khan clears up BS reports from wrestling media and podcasts that Ricky Starks is on his way to NXT
- TNA Impact results 8/22/24
- TNA Emergence 2024 PPV updated lineup with new matches added
- WWE SmackDown 8/23/24 preview: The Bloodline defend Tag Team Titles; Cody Rhodes vs Grayson Waller; Roman Reigns update and more
- PROGRAMMING NOTE: This week’s ‘Sit-Down w/Don Tony’ will once again stream LIVE this Sunday (8/25/24) at 8:05PM. Live link: https://youtube.com/live/dcgi5IbVXAw
====
