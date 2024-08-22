This Week In Wrestling History (Week Thirty-Four) 8/19 – 8/25 (Original Broadcast 8/27/2019)

SYNOPSIS: Episode 34 (8/19 – 8/25)

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 44 Minutes

Dusty Rhodes def Harley Race to win NWA World Heavyweight Championship for the first time, ending Race’s run at 926 days. Rhodes’ title reign would last five days.

Audio: Roddy Piper returns to Georgia Championship Wrestling TV two weeks after stabbing incident (1982).

Looking back at SummerSlam ’91: A Match Made In Heaven, A Match Made In Hell! (1991).

Sting def Steve Austin to win his first WCW United States Title.

Looking back at SummerSlam Spectacular (1993).

Audio: Bizzaro Land: Vince McMahon makes his memorable heel debut in USWA, Bret Hart booed in Memphis, and lots more (1993).

Looking back at USWA ‘A Matter Of Pride’ event (1993).

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXVIII (1994).

Ricky Steamboat suffers career ending back injury.

Final ECW Match: Eddie Guerrero vs Dean Malenko: Best 2 Of 3 Falls.

Audio: Cactus Jack vs Terry Funk: IWA King Of The Death Match Tournament Final (1995).

Looking back at WWF EX-perience event (1996).

Audio: Arn Anderson announces his in ring retirement on WCW Monday Nitro (1997).

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXXV (1997).

Looking back at WWF Friday Night’s Main Event (1997).

Audio: Bart Gunn vs Bradshaw: Brawl For It All Tournament Final (1998).

Looking back at WWF Summerslam PPV (1999).

WWF tapes the first weekly episode of Smackdown.

Raven quits WCW and returns to ECW (1999).

Audio: Raw vs Nitro Main Event Battle (1999): Triple H wins his first WWF Heavyweight Title (Raw) vs KISS and the KISS Demon (Nitro).

Lillian Garcia and Miss Kitty make their WWF debuts.

Audio: Paul Heyman appears on MSNBC hyping upcoming ECW on TNN debut (1999).

Audio: First Women’s Main Event in Monday Night Raw’s history: Stephanie McMahon vs Lita for Womens Championship (2000).

Sara (Undertaker’s Ex-Wife) vs Diamond Dallas Page

The Rock interviews Booker Wee – Sucka!

Looking back at WWE SummerSlam PPV (2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2015, 2016, 2017).

Audio: Last ever WWF Hardcore Title Match: Rob Van Dam vs Tommy Dreamer (2002).

Audio: Howard Finkel vs Lillian Garcia: Tuxedo vs Evening Gown Match (2002).

Jimmy Snuka squashed by Three Minute Warning.

Jaime Koeppe wins 2003 WWE Divas Search.

Audio: Hulk Hogan vs Shawn Michaels (SummerSlam 2005).

Audio: HBK Post SummerSlam promo from Raw.

John Cena vs Chris Jericho: “You’re Fired’ Match.

Hulk Hogan wrestles his last ever WWE match.

WWE Headquarters ‘spray painted’ with DX Logo.

WWE releases Daniel Rodimer and Serena Deeb.

Matt Hardy and MVP play Basketball on Smackdown.

Sting def AJ Styles, Christian Cage, and Samoa Joe to become Tag Team Champion with Kurt Angle (2007).

Big Show, Khali, Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase appear on The Tonight Show w/ Conan O’Brien.

Audio: Dashing Cody Rhodes’ Grooming Tips (2010).

Wacky incident between Balls Mahoney and The Outpatient.

Todd Grisham leaves WWE for ESPN.

Hunico begins performing under the mask as Sin Cara.

Daffney escapes serious possibly fatal injuries in auto accident due to wearing a seatbelt.

Audio: NXT fans are treated to CM Punk and Seth Rollins vs Kassius Ohno and Cesaro (Kings Of Wrestling).

Audio: AJ Lee cuts her own ‘Pipebomb’ on Total Divas (2013).

El Rey Network officially announces the launch of Lucha Underground.

Audio: Nikki Bella wishes Brie Bella died in the womb! (2014).

Looking back at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn (2015).

Audio: The Dudleys return to WWE Raw after ten year absence (2015).

Sting makes surprise appearance on Raw and confronts The Authority and Seth Rollins.

Audio: Braun Strowman makes his WWE main roster debut.

Audio: Closing moments of first ever WWE Universal Title Match: Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor (2016).

Asuka (NXT Women’s) and Finn Balor (WWE Universal) forced to relinquish titles due to injury.

Audio: Heated exchange between Daniel Bryan and The Miz on Talking Smack (2016).

One year after making a memorable return, WWE bids farewell to The Dudleys.

Audio: Chris Jericho discusses backstage fight with Brock Lesnar following match against Randy Orton.

AAA strips Sexy Star of Reina de Reinas Championship due to intentionally injuring Rosemary during TripleMania XXV match.

Looking back at AAA TripleMania XXVI event (2018).

And so much more!

