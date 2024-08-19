Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 8/19/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 8/19/24.

Don Tony and Kevin Castle recap WWE RAW 8/19/24… discuss the latest WWE and AEW news… Coming Soon: Judgement Day vs Wyatt Sicks?… RIP Afa Anoa’i (81)… RIP Phil Donohue (88)… WWE Men (including the released Bobby Lashley) vs WWE Women on Family Feud this week… Pat McAfee leaving WWE during Football season… Cole/McAfee RAW commentary team is no more… AEW non-renewing Saraya’s contract after All In?… WWE Bash In Berlin news… Thoughts and prayers for Lou Koller (Sick Of It All)… Undertaker puts over Dominik Mysterio and Ludwig Kaiser big time… Spotify Shout-outs and lots more

Remember: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com.

