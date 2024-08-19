Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 8/19/24
The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 8/19/24.
Don Tony and Kevin Castle recap WWE RAW 8/19/24… discuss the latest WWE and AEW news… Coming Soon: Judgement Day vs Wyatt Sicks?… RIP Afa Anoa’i (81)… RIP Phil Donohue (88)… WWE Men (including the released Bobby Lashley) vs WWE Women on Family Feud this week… Pat McAfee leaving WWE during Football season… Cole/McAfee RAW commentary team is no more… AEW non-renewing Saraya’s contract after All In?… WWE Bash In Berlin news… Thoughts and prayers for Lou Koller (Sick Of It All)… Undertaker puts over Dominik Mysterio and Ludwig Kaiser big time… Spotify Shout-outs and lots more
====
CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW (8/19/24) EPISODE online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (8/19/24)
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (8/19/24)
CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS ONLY VERSION of DTKC SHOW (8/19/24) **AVAILABLE ONLINE TUESDAY 8/20/24 AFTER 4PM ET**
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
====
CHECK OUT THIS PAST WEEK’S PRO WRESTLING DAILY NEWS UPDATES:
- MONDAY 8/19/24 NEWS REPORT: CLICK HERE
- SUNDAY 8/18/24 NEWS REPORT: CLICK HERE
- FRIDAY 8/16/24 NEWS REPORT: CLICK HERE
- THURSDAY 8/15/24 NEWS REPORT: CLICK HERE
- WEDNESDAY 8/14/24 NEWS REPORT: CLICK HERE
====
Want to help promote Don Tony and Kevin Castle and get a special shout-out during DTKC Show? Stop by Apple Podcasts and leave DT and Kev a review! CLICK HERE
Pickup a Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show T-Shirt, and get a special shout-out during DTKC Show! CLICK HERE
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 08/12/2024 EPISODE
– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240812
– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full 2+ hour episode w/added pics and video): https://youtu.be/UvLLRgvJMNc
– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-5m4
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW AUGUST 2024 SPECIAL YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM EPISODE
– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240811
– YouTube Live stream with Full Chat: https://youtube.com/live/uM1LvIwUaNI
– Episode synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-5lN
Remember: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com.
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:
You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 7 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)
CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!
YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:
Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.
CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!
====
MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!
- Brent Webster
- Hassan AL- Hashmi
- Demarcus
- JRDiehl96
- Scott Taylor
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Bruno Caamano
- Jon Reynolds
- George Morris
- Matt Ragan
- Chris Lumnah
- Anthony Smith
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Lyndsay N
- Aaron S
- Tim Everhardt
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Matt Buller
- Tommy Pockesci
- Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)
- Tom Nelson
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Craig Neuens
- Edward Vary
- Roger Rubio
- Alton Ehia
- David Peralta
- Adam Fried
- Chardae Hill
- Christopher Demars
- Derek Brewer
- James Gruesome
- Garcia Akane
- D Boy Gentleman
- Bubba Collins
- Aaron From Anaheim
- Whisperer Rob
- Brian
- Liam Savage
- David Nero
- Lyndsay Neale
- Nathan Moyers
- CHI IoU
- Vernon Somoza
- Jake Schuster
- Matt Manley
- Daryl Macias
- Montez Sesley
- Rafy
- Brandon Mancini
- Issac Foxx
- Ima Goodnow
SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
====
CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR ANDROID
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW MERCHANDISE!
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE: UPCOMING WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (ET):
- DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE Mondays 11:15PM on DTKCDiscord.com
- DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE Tuesdays 10:05PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
- THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted Thursdays 4PM at DonTony.com
- CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE Thursdays 8:30PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
- THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: LIVE Fridays at 10:05PM (after WWE SmackDown) on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPV REVIEWS: (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
- THE DON TONY SHOW: Special Episodes (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
- PRO WRESTLING DAILY NEWS UPDATES: Pro Wrestling news updates posted daily
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/DTKCShow
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: https://www.wrestling-news.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
You must be logged in to post a comment.