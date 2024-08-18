Tags
Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report (August 18, 2024): RIP Afa Anoa’i Sr; Cain Velasquez Pleads No Contest; AJStyles/R-Truth/Lashley/MVP Updates; WWE/AEW News and Weekend TV Results and More
Here is your Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report for Sunday August 18, 2024. Running Time: 33 Minutes.
Topics covered in this report include:
- Roman Reigns and the entire wrestling worlds pay tribute to Afa Anoa’i Sr (81) RIP
- Cain Velasquez pleads No Contest to multiple charges including attempted murder; faces prison time
- WWE moves Bobby Lashley and MVP profiles to Alumni Section
- Texas corporation ‘Totally Harmless Concept, LLC’ applies for the wrestling trademark ‘The Hurt Syndicate’: Who actually owns this corporation? DT researched and has the answer
- WWE SmackDown 8/16/24 results including dark matches and WWE Speed taping results
- IWC getting antsy after AJ Styles/SmackDown segment scrapped for a second week in a row
- AEW Rampage 8/16/24 and Collision 8/17/24 results
- WWE and AEW holding dual events in Orlando, Florida the same day later this year
- TNA announces One Hour Iron Man match for Nick Nemeth vs Josh Alexander at Emergence PPV
- Jim Ross says that he will be calling Bryan Danielson vs Swerve Strickland match at All In
THANK YOU to everyone who reached out about the return of our Daily Pro Wrestling News updates. It's crazy to think the last time we did these daily updates was almost 20 years ago in late 2004.
PROGRAMMING NOTE FROM DT: A friend of mine passed away Wednesday evening and I wasn’t made aware of it until late Thursday night. Since I attended the wake Friday night, I wasn’t able to host the ‘Sit-Down’ episode after SmackDown. For this week, the ‘Sit-Down’ has been rescheduled for tonight (Sunday 8/18/24) at 8PM ET. If you’re online tonight, stop by. Live Link: https://youtube.com/live/pgWjuL8nrz8
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 08/12/2024 EPISODE
– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240812
– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full 2+ hour episode w/added pics and video): https://youtu.be/UvLLRgvJMNc
– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-5m4
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW AUGUST 2024 SPECIAL YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM EPISODE
– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240811
– YouTube Live stream with Full Chat: https://youtube.com/live/uM1LvIwUaNI
– Episode synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-5lN
Remember: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com.
