Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 8/12/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 8/12/24.

WWE RAW 8/12/24 Recap and Review from Austin, TX: Gunther eats an RKO; CM Punk whips Drew; Damian Priest surprises Dominik and destroys Carlito; Rhea almost gets Liv; Backstabber Balor; Bron Breakker vs Sami Zayn 2/3 Falls; WWE plays reverse psychology with Pete Dunne; Kross goes there about Big E with Odyssey; Bronson Reed claims another victim; Tornado Tag Team Match; Ivy turns on Maxxine; The Pure Fusion Collective? and more

Dakota Kai suffers torn meniscus; will be out of action for several months

SmackDown leaving FOX for USA Network on 9/13/24

WWE Bash In Berlin: New matches added, news and rumors

Kevin Owens celebrates ten-year anniversary since signing with WWE (August 12, 2014)

John Cena: “There isn’t a check writer with enough money to change my mind when I hang it up in December”

Interesting timing: Following Kev Castle’ rant about John Cena, WWE posts a playlist featuring ‘John Cena As A Villain”

RIP Kevin Sullivan (75)

Boston Red Sox pay classy tribute to Kevin Sullivan

Bryan Danielson needs neck surgery before the end of the year

Reggie/Scrypts makes ROH debut: Cary Silkin must be rolling in his grave; and he’s not even dead yet

Triller TV offering AEW PPV bundles for remainder of 2024

Bubba The Love Sponge is willing to be part of the Hulk Hogan vs Gawker movie featuring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Psycho Sid Vicious thinks he could help current WWE wrestlers with their promos. What do you think?

Ric Flair tries to pull a fast one across social media posting a doctored photo of John Travolta and Sylvester Stallone with himself photoshopped in

Follow-up from last week’s discussion: Are some wrestling websites and podcasts intentionally posting extremely bad takes on wrestling just to increase views?

Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who posted DTKC Show reviews on Apple and Spotify and/or bought a DTKC Shirt

If you haven't checked them out yet, our daily pro wrestling news updates have returned after almost twenty years!

