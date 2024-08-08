This Week In Wrestling History (Week Thirty-One) 8/5 – 8/11 (Original Broadcast 8/13/2019)

Episode 32 (8/5 – 8/11)

3 Hours 21 Minutes

Hulk Hogan makes his pro wrestling debut.

Looking back at WWF ‘Showdown At Shea’ event in Queens NY at Shea Stadium (1980).

Junkyard Dog makes his WWF in ring debut.

Audio: Highlights of Ric Flair def Dusty Rhodes to win NWA World Heavyweight Championship (1986).

Audio: Post match Promos from Tully Blanchard, Ric Flair, and Dusty Rhodes (1986).

Iron Sheik wrestles last match for WWF (until Gimmick Battle Royal).

Owen Hart makes his WWF debut, and Curt Hennig returns to WWF after 5 year absence.

Looking back at AWA final TV taping and the awful $1 Million Team Challenge Series (1990).

Audio: The Black Scorpion (who sounds an awful lot like The Shockmaster) makes his WCW (promo) debut and calls out Sting (1990).

Brilliant idea: Sumo Hall sells pillows to all fans attending 1991 G1 Climax. Can you guess what happens next?

Audio: Razor Ramon makes his WWF in ring debut (1992).

Audio: Macho Man immediately calls out Razor Ramon following his WWF debut (1992).

Masahiro Chono def Rick Rude to win the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Title.

Johnny Hot Body becomes the first ever ECW TV Champion.

Audio: Ricky Steamboat vs Lord Steven Regal WCW No DQ match ends in a DQ (1993).

Looking back at AAA Night Of Champions event (1994).

Looking back at WCW Hog/Road Wild PPV (1996, 1997, 1998)

Audio: Ravishing Rick Rude returns to WWF as HBK’s ‘Insurance Policy’ (1997).

Audio: Rocky Maivia joins The Nation Of Domination (1997).

Looking back at ECW Born To Be Wired event (1997).

Audio: Joey Styles comments on Sabu vs Terry Funk Born To Be Wired.

Dutch Mantel def Jerry Lawler to become the last ever USWA Unified Heavyweight Champion.

Audio: Entertaining WCW Monday Nitro main event: Kevin Nash, Sid Vicious, and Rick Steiner vs Sting, Goldberg, and Hulk Hogan (1999). Arguably, the loudest Hogan chants from WCW fans ever.

Audio: Monday Night Jericho! Chris Jericho makes his WWF debut and immediately confronts The Rock (1999).

Audio: Kane tells the fans to Suck It! (1999).

Last Smackdown episode featuring The Ovaltron set before WWF debuts the ‘Fist’.

Audio: Ron ‘The Truth’ Killings def Ken Shamrock to become the first (and only) NWA Black Heavyweight Champion (2002).

Audio: Brock Lesnar vs Hulk Hogan (2002).

Looking back at WWF Global Warning event (2002).

WWE releases Sable (2nd time).

James Gibson def CM Punk, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels to win ROH World Championship.

Miss Monday Nitro sentenced for having sexual relations with a 14 year old student.

Bryan Danielson def Nigel McGuinness to win and unify the ROH World and Pure Championships.

Looking back at TNA Hard/Hardcore Justice PPV (2007, 2008, 2011, 2012)

Pacman Jones makes his TNA debut, and Test wrestles his one and only match in TNA.

Looking back at TNA Whole F’N Show event (2010).

Audio: Tommy Dreamer’s passionate speech from TNA Impact leading into the HardCORE Justice PPV (2010).

Kahoneys! Looking back at TNA HardCORE Justice PPV (2010).

WWE signs Seth Rollins

Looking back at Juggalo Championship Wrestling’s Legends And Icons iPPV event (2011).

WWE releases the G.O.A.T Abraham Washington, Alberto Del Rio, Joey Styles and Ryback.

Looking back at Ring Of Honor Boiling Point event (2012).

Looking back at AAA TripleMania XXIII event (2015).

WWE renames the ‘Submission Sorority’ to the much more creative ‘PCB’.

Billy Corgan replaces Dixie Carter as President of TNA Wrestling.

And so much more!

