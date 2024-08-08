Pro Wrestling Daily News Report (August 8, 2024): WBD Stock Tanks, Suffers $10B Hit; AEW TV Deal Still Imminent; Jack Perry Hates Taco Bell; Dynamite Results; WWE/NXT/AEW Ratings Breakdown; TNT Reveals New Show w/AEW Stars; TNA/NXT Previews; Joe Hendry/Britt Baker/Lucha Bros News And More

Here is your Pro Wrestling Daily News Report for Wednesday, August 8, 2024. Running Time: 38 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Warner Bros. Discovery stock tanks (now down 70% since April 2022) after revealing $10 billion loss

Does massive decline of WBD bring vibes of AOL Time Warner from 2001? Is a future AEW TV deal with WBD in jeopardy? DT explains why despite the terrible news, AEW fans should not worry about AEW TV future

Should Tony Khan and WBD wait until All-In event in Wembley to announce a new TV deal?

WWE announcement of CM Punk, Randy Orton and other stars appearing on first two NXT events on CW Network sparks a bizarre response from many amongst IWC

AEW Dynamite 8/7/24 TV results and 8/14/24 TV preview

TBS interrupts Jack Perry promo on Dynamite with a Taco Bell commercial LOL

TNT announces new TV Show, ‘TNT Overdrive’ featuring stars from AEW

Latest news on Lucha Bros’ likely exit from AEW and signing with WWE

Joe Hendry not scheduled for any upcoming NXT events

NXT Great American Bash: Week Two 8/6/24 TV rating and 8/13/24 TV preview

TNA Impact Wrestling 8/8/24 TV preview

WWE RAW 8/5/24 and SmackDown 8/2/24 ratings breakdown

AEW Collision 8/3/24 and Rampage 8/2/24 ratings breakdown

Britt Baker to appear in the final season of ‘Cobra Kai’ on Netflix

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 08/05/2024 EPISODE

