Pro Wrestling Daily News Report (August 7, 2024): CM Punk/Randy Orton Coming To NXT; SyFy RAW Pops Huge Rating; Tony Khan Talks Shane McMahon; Janel Grant Lawsuit News; NXT GAB Results; Weekend TV Ratings; Lucha Bros Leaving AEW And More

Here is your Pro Wrestling Daily News Report for Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Running Time: 38 Minutes.

WWE RAW 8/5/24 despite airing on SyFy and up against Paris Olympics, scores an outstanding rating and tops for the night on Cable TV.

WWE RAW rating reflects a very unpopular take DT/KC have discussed for over twenty years

CM Punk and Randy Orton appearing on first two NXT episodes on CW Network. Which star will go head-to-head against AEW Dynamite 10/8?

WWE books a pair of 18,000+ seat arenas in Chicago and St Louis to host the first two NXT shows on CW Network

Tony Khan breaks his silence and comments on his recent meeting with Shane McMahon

CT Judge sides with Janel Grant and denies recent motion filed by Vince McMahon legal team

Logan Paul ‘files a lawsuit’ in Ohio small claims court against LA Knight? LOL, no

Lucha Brothers are rumored to be leaving AEW for WWE. And some elite fans are already turning against them

NXT Great American Bash 2024: Week Two (8/5/24) results including surprising ‘heel’ turn

WWE SmackDown 8/2/24 rating increases despite going up against Paris Olympics in primetime

AEW Rampage 8/2/24 scores the lowest rating in its history.

AEW Dynamite 8/7/24 preview and flashback to Dynamite one year ago (results and TV rating)

