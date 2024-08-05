Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 8/5/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 8/5/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

WWE RAW 8/5/24 Recap and Review from Baltimore, MD: SummerSlam Fallout; Randy Orton challenges Gunther to Title Match in Germany; Finn Balor drops logic and a new Judgement Day on Damian Priest; Seth Rollins eats SIX Tsunamis; Wyatt Sicks absolutely kill it in their match against Chad Gable/Creed Brothers; A-Town Down Under invade RAW; ‘Big OJ’ Odyssey Jones aligns with New Day and Woods isn’t impressed; Priest destroys McDonough; An Awesome turn is coming; Bron remains the hunter; Joe Gacy gets his Wyatt moment and more

DT/KC and everyone who tuned in live agree: This episode of WWE RAW (8/5/24) was easily the best RAW of 2024

WWE Bash In Berlin: Matches added, news and rumors including Dominik Mysterio/Liv Morgan vs Damian Priest/Rhea Ripley Mixed Tag Team match

SummerSlam 2024 Recap, Review and Aftermath: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show is back to recap and review SummerSlam. In addition to the review, DT and Kev discuss what’s next for many stars, including a few interesting scenarios involving several wrestlers including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton

How does WWE make it easy but logical for RAW wrestlers Jey Uso and Sami Zayn to get involved in the Bloodline Civil War down the line on SmackDown? Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis conduct do a trade.

Are some wrestling websites and podcasts intentionally posting extremely bad takes on wrestling just to increase views?

WWE 24: Damian Priest Documentary is a must watch

After weeks of DT/KC poking fun at it, WWE tweaks Triple H’s ‘Then, Now, Forever’ WWE intro. Coincidence?

DT and Kev address IWC going after Triple H and WWE for allowing Rob Feinstein to sit on camera behind the SmackDown commentators table and several WWE superstars taking photos with Feinstein

DT and Kev address IWC going after Hulk Hogan for taking a picture with a fan who unknowingly had a Nazi tattoo

Legitimate question posed from DT and Kev about rumors that Ben Affleck will play Hulk Hogan in a movie about Hogan/Gawker lawsuit

Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat, supporter of Donald Trump, will referee the main event on AEW Dynamite 8/7/24 episode. DT/KC could care less which nominee a wrestler supports. But there’s an interesting lesson to be learned about Steamboat’s support of Trump.

Brock Anderson sighting at SummerSlam. Should WWE sign Brock Anderson and retrain him at the Performance Center?

Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who posted DTKC Show reviews on Apple and Spotify

If you haven’t checked them out yet, daily pro wrestling news updates have returned to DT/KC network after almost a twenty-year hiatus! Links for previous week’s updates is posted below.

====

====

